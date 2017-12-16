Tips on choosing the right shower screen for your bathroom

Shower screens have been taking over traditional shower curtains in the market. The purpose of shower curtains is to prevent water from splashing out of the tub all over the bathroom. But it isn’t always as effective as it sounds. You have to be very careful in case of leaks, and when it did leak out, you’ll have to clean up the mess. How inconvenient! Hence, people nowadays choose to take quick showers instead to avoid the hassle. The decrease in time spent in the bathroom has led to the rise of shower screens. They are made to create a more comfortable shower experience every day. For kids and elderly especially, it is extremely dangerous if they slip. With shower screens, not only do you avoid unnecessary clean-ups, you are also preventing hazardous accidents from happening.

The shower and the door are considered as a single element that makes up the “shower space” in the bathroom. Therefore, when choosing the appropriate shower screen to use, it is important to take into account the type of shower or tub you use—including the walls, type of shower faucets, etc. Moreover, the shower space is the most dominant part of the bathroom itself, so it is necessary to think about its relationship with the rest of the area when designing it.

In this article, we have gathered several things to consider when picking the most appropriate shower screen to use. Let’s take a look now!