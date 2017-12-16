Your browser is out-of-date.

Tips on choosing the right shower screen for your bathroom

Teresa Choy—homify
Sottotetti Corso Garibaldi, Napoli, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
Shower screens have been taking over traditional shower curtains in the market. The purpose of shower curtains is to prevent water from splashing out of the tub all over the bathroom. But it isn’t always as effective as it sounds. You have to be very careful in case of leaks, and when it did leak out, you’ll have to clean up the mess. How inconvenient! Hence, people nowadays choose to take quick showers instead to avoid the hassle. The decrease in time spent in the bathroom has led to the rise of shower screens. They are made to create a more comfortable shower experience every day. For kids and elderly especially, it is extremely dangerous if they slip. With shower screens, not only do you avoid unnecessary clean-ups, you are also preventing hazardous accidents from happening.

The shower and the door are considered as a single element that makes up the “shower space” in the bathroom. Therefore, when choosing the appropriate shower screen to use, it is important to take into account the type of shower or tub you use—including the walls, type of shower faucets, etc. Moreover, the shower space is the most dominant part of the bathroom itself, so it is necessary to think about its relationship with the rest of the area when designing it.

In this article, we have gathered several things to consider when picking the most appropriate shower screen to use. Let’s take a look now!

Different types of shower screens

Apartamento Moderno y Minimalista en decimo piso con 33 m2 de construcción , amBau Gestion y Proyectos amBau Gestion y Proyectos Minimalist style bathroom
amBau Gestion y Proyectos
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

Before choosing a shower screen, it is good to first know its various types. To begin, there are different materials such as glass or acrylics. Then, you can decide on the how it is opened—angular, sliding, folded, or swing-opened. There are many options in terms of shower screens. It is important to understand them all before picking the right one.

Meeting particular needs

Baños, Sebastián Bayona Bayeltecnics Design Sebastián Bayona Bayeltecnics Design Minimalist style bathroom
Sebastián Bayona Bayeltecnics Design
Sebastián Bayona Bayeltecnics Design

To find the best shower screen, you must first realize what you need. To do this, it is essential to think about the people who use this shower space, as age and lifestyles can vary significantly. Establish whether the priority is safety, ease in cleaning, aesthetics or comfort. This will help limit your options.

The space around the shower screen

Sottotetti Corso Garibaldi, Napoli, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

Another determining factor is the configuration of the bathroom itself and the shower area where the screen is installed. The most decisive element is the shape of the shower, to which the screen will have to adapt to. But it isn’t the only factor to be taken into account. It is also important to measure the accessible space around—like the area before you enter the shower because the opening of the screen will depend highly on it.

Versatility of sliding doors

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify
homify

Sliding doors are the most common type of shower screens, since they can easily adapt to the various shapes and sizes of the showers. In addition, they require no extra space for the door to open. It is highly recommended to use sliding screens in small bathrooms with limited space.

Evolution of sliding doors

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Eclectic style bathroom
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Traditional sliding screens aren’t very aesthetically pleasing as they are usually made of metallic materials that are cold and dull. Today, these sliding doors have evolved a lot in terms of design. You can now find completely transparent screens without any metal bearings. It gives the area a sense of openness too.

Hinged doors

VIVIENDA NUEVOS MINISTERIOS, Interiorismo Paloma Angulo Interiorismo Paloma Angulo Minimalist style bathroom
Interiorismo Paloma Angulo
Interiorismo Paloma Angulo

The biggest advantage of hinged glass doors is their aesthetic and minimalist designs. However, the opening of the door might be an obstacle and contribute to the limiting of space. Hence, it is only recommended to be used in larger bathrooms. If you wish to have more privacy, you can also build a part-wall-part-glass exterior for your shower space, just like the one in the picture!

Folding screens

Casa L&J, slvr estudio slvr estudio Minimalist style bathroom
slvr estudio
slvr estudio

Folding screens are the least popular option nowadays. It is not recommended if you have only little space in the bathroom. They also require high maintenance which can be a hassle if they break down some day.

Screen adapted to its surrounding architecture

Decoración de casa moderna y actual para familia con niños, Sube Interiorismo Sube Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Sube Interiorismo
Sube Interiorismo

Fixed enclosures are also a common alternative. For example, designers have incorporated a glass screen above the marble partition to separate the shower space from the rest of the bathroom area.

Shower screens connected to the ceiling

Acabados de Lujo para Pequeño Apartamento Minimalista [90m2], Empresa constructora en Madrid Empresa constructora en Madrid Minimalist style bathroom
Empresa constructora en Madrid
Empresa constructora en Madrid

Shower enclosures are often made of tempered glass which guarantees safety and prevents breakage. Another way is to have the glass door anchored to the ceiling. Glass screens that are sealed all the way from the floor to the ceiling are highly recommended in modern and minimalist bathroom designs.

Different touches

Platos de ducha: Cuando Diseño y Funcionalidad se Fusionan, Duravit España Duravit España Minimalist style bathroom
Duravit España
Duravit España

As we have mentioned previously, these shower screens can vary in terms of material and construction. You can opt for a completely transparent glass, a translucent one, or one combined with both transparent and translucent parts. In some other cases, mirrors are used to add a touch of reflection. But this is more recommended for bathrooms of smaller sizes because its reflective effect can create optical illusions in making your bathroom bigger.

Custom designs

THE WHITE HOUSE LA MORALEJA, Bernadó Luxury Houses Bernadó Luxury Houses Modern bathroom
Bernadó Luxury Houses
Bernadó Luxury Houses

As we have discussed, the adaptation of shower screens requires strong technical and aesthetic perspectives. An example is the ability to deal with humidity, as the bathroom is where water is used the most. When selecting the materials, it is advised to choose those that are anti-humidity and have self-cleaning functions. To complete the bathroom with an aesthetic touch, you should also pay high attention on its color coordination, textures and patterns to see if they match with surrounding area. 

These days, shower screens are mostly customizable to each person’s needs and tastes. So go look for a local professional now and start building the ideal shower screen you desire!

