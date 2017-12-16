7 Feng Shui tricks that will bring you wealth

Many of you have heard of Feng Shui, but might not be familiar with how it is influenced in your house. The first thing you must know is that this study originates from ancient Chinese cosmology—a form of science that deals with the origin and evolution of the universe, where individuals seek for environmental conditions that promote well-being and balance. Adopting the concept on interior designs, residents must consider the energy (chi; 氣) within the house and how various orientations can easily change the nature of it.
In this article, we will introduce you to 7 Feng Shui tricks that will attract wealth to your home. If you are looking to achieve prosperity and abundance, grab a pen and start taking notes!
Feng Shui or not, it is important to have an attractive and accessible entrance. Whenever you return home, you would want to be welcomed by a sense of warmth that’ll make you say “home sweet home”. Similarly, since it is the first point of contact between the exterior and interior, it is also where fortune comes knocking on your door. Therefore, it is extremely crucial to take care of every details—such as good lighting, a ringable doorbell, presence of plants, or a door that doesn’t drag along the floor.
In the studies of Feng Shui, water symbolizes wealth and money. So if you want to attract both to your house, it is highly recommended to include elements of water. You can do so by building a small indoor fountain, or simple decorations which water can flow through. However, you must be careful with the installations as any faults or leaky pipes will lead to the loss of water, which means the escape of money.
Another way is to introduce art pieces like paintings with elements of water in it. But do not place them above the height of your nose, and never on the wall behind the bed where your head rests.
In order for a house to attract wealth, it is important to first get rid of the disorder that messes with the balance of energy. Consequently, an organized home circulates positive energy and attracts prosperity. If you want that fortune come knocking on your door and stay behind, you must give it an appropriate environment.
Keeping your kitchen clean and organized is, in fact, the most effective and recommended way to attract wealth. No techniques required, simply refill your refrigerator with fresh products and never store expired food.
One of the key factors in Feng Shui is the circulation of energies, which is also the most concerned element in attracting wealth. The worst thing to do is to accumulate junk that you don’t need. If you are struggling on where to begin, a good starting point is to first organize your belongings—decorations, clothes, stationary, anything that crosses your mind. Once you have classified them, you can either throw away, sell, gift, or donate what you find no longer useful. Remember to do some cleaning as well to fight off the bad energies. By doing this, not only can you free space in your house, you can also earn some extra cash!
Color coordination is a practice that is significant in disciplines of all kinds. In Feng Shui, there are colors appropriate in bringing money, and some who aren’t. If your goal is to sustain prosperity in your house, incorporate elements of red, violet or green on your walls, furnitures or carpets for example. However, don’t forget to align the choice of color with your personal tastes. The nature of the energy also depends on the residents of the house. So if you don’t like it, it will be very difficult to have positive energy circulating within.
The last Feng Shui trick we have for you is the simplest of them all—decorations. Decorations are essential in creating a space full of vitality and optimism. If your house seems cold and dull, give it a touch of freshness and energy. A perfect adaptation is by placing plants in your rooms, especially those with round leaves and red flowers. Another approach is to translate the idea in the form of pictures or paintings.
