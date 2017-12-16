7 Feng Shui tricks that will bring you wealth

Many of you have heard of Feng Shui, but might not be familiar with how it is influenced in your house. The first thing you must know is that this study originates from ancient Chinese cosmology—a form of science that deals with the origin and evolution of the universe, where individuals seek for environmental conditions that promote well-being and balance. Adopting the concept on interior designs, residents must consider the energy (chi; 氣) within the house and how various orientations can easily change the nature of it.

In this article, we will introduce you to 7 Feng Shui tricks that will attract wealth to your home. If you are looking to achieve prosperity and abundance, grab a pen and start taking notes!