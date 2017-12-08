This small modern apartment in Manila is perfect for a young couple

Condominium units make the best first homes for young couples looking to start a new life together. Especially in denser, larger cities, apartments are a good way to remain centrally-located with all the amenities nearby without having to sacrifice a lot of savings. Instead, the extra budget can go to personalizing one's space and enjoying a well-connected urban lifestyle. Today's home showcases just that.

Nestled in Forbestown in Bonifacio Global City, a modern district in the Philippines, this apartment is furnished with entertainment in mind. Designed for the fresh expat couple or the newlyweds who want to use this space not only for relaxing and building their life's new chapter together, but for also entertaining and having friends over for a good time. By selecting timeless furniture pieces—minimal designs and neutral colors that will work with any interior design style—the theme of this home can easily be adapted to different personalities.