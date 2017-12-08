This small modern apartment in Manila is perfect for a young couple

Condominium units make the best first homes for young couples looking to start a new life together. Especially in denser, larger cities, apartments are a good way to remain centrally-located with all the amenities nearby without having to sacrifice a lot of savings. Instead, the extra budget can go to personalizing one's space and enjoying a well-connected urban lifestyle. Today's home showcases just that.
Nestled in Forbestown in Bonifacio Global City, a modern district in the Philippines, this apartment is furnished with entertainment in mind. Designed for the fresh expat couple or the newlyweds who want to use this space not only for relaxing and building their life's new chapter together, but for also entertaining and having friends over for a good time. By selecting timeless furniture pieces—minimal designs and neutral colors that will work with any interior design style—the theme of this home can easily be adapted to different personalities.
Nothing makes a home as cozy as natural light. The large windows to offer enough sunlight during the day and are coupled with minimally designed roller curtains to shut out the heat or set-up the mood for a movie night.
Selecting plain and neutral furniture pieces as seen here would be a great investment choice. Whites, beiges, browns, or grays are very versatile colors that can be matched with different accessories to achieve different designs. In this home, different textile patterns such as colored pillows and a furry rug amp up the coziness and modernity of this home.
Going for wood, white, and glass will never disappoint you. To make a statement, pair this dining table with a loud-designed rug, such as pictured above, or leave it altogether for a very minimalist look.
Floor-to-ceiling mirrors are an old trick that will never go wrong. A small studio or room can truly benefit with the space-enlargement effects of having mirrors as walls.
The bedroom is a sanctuary and a place to relax. In this room, the designers have chosen a king sized bed with a soft-textured headboard with, once again, neutral colors. A full-sized mural coupled with warm lights are perfect for setting the mood for a digital detox after a long day.
Across the bed is a simple white dresser for his and her different storage needs. It also doubles as a nice shelf for books to read before bed, and a stereo system to play some relaxing music.
Placing the sink on the corner and coupling it with a large-sized mirror and vanity shelves maximizes the space of this tiny yet beautiful bath.
Perfect for cooking afficionados who want to entertain friends with good food coupled with a good drinks.
Can you see yourself moving in yet?