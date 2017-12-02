A Dreamy Escape to the Island of Coron, Philippines

There are days where we just want to escape the busy hustle of the city—the traffic, the telephone, the chores, the noise—everything. A little bit of dreaming wouldn't do us so bad, hmm? Imagine a place where you could just go and be by the water, not have a care in the world, leave your troubles for a few days. Well, today in homify, we've got a little inside scoop in this beautiful resort in the island of Malaroyroy Coron, Palawan in the Philippines.

Tucked in the corner of the island, this resort was designed with full relaxation in mind. Surrounded by nature, you are made to feel one with the earth, fully immersed and brought to the now. Are you ready to take the tour with us? Let's go!