A Dreamy Escape to the Island of Coron, Philippines

There are days where we just want to escape the busy hustle of the city—the traffic, the telephone, the chores, the noise—everything. A little bit of dreaming wouldn't do us so bad, hmm? Imagine a place where you could just go and be by the water, not have a care in the world, leave your troubles for a few days. Well, today in homify, we've got a little inside scoop in this beautiful resort in the island of Malaroyroy Coron, Palawan in the Philippines.
Tucked in the corner of the island, this resort was designed with full relaxation in mind. Surrounded by nature, you are made to feel one with the earth, fully immersed and brought to the now. Are you ready to take the tour with us? Let's go!
Imagine going on this island for a few days or a weekend, with your most loved ones. Leave the worries behind for a few days, and be surrounded by nature.
When we talk about freedom, we mean absolute freedom. The four walls are yours and yours alone.
You can spend your mornings on the beachfront. Walk out of your villa and step into the sand, watch the water and listen to the waves.
When we think about a vacation and an escape, we think we can do whatever, whenever we want! This bedroom is set up for full relaxation. Retreat under a room inspired by the modernized
bahay kubo, with a desk and dim lighting to truly put you in a calmer state.
In case the tropics aren't enough, you can dip in this private mini pool. From the home, you get a perfect sunset view. Imagine dipping in a nice pool of water, with a drink in hand and a view of the sunset.
This resort's bathroom is meant to give you a full immersion into nature. A double vanity for the couple, or for family members, with a view of the ocean behind. Step into the shower and feel one with nature with the rain showerhead.
The room is equipped with everything you need. If you are craving the cold, you have an AC. Otherwise, slide those balcony doors wide open and get a whiff of the ocean breeze.
The pool lighting makes it the perfect centerpiece. Take an evening swim, or take a slow walk around the resort.
There's nothing more beautiful than laying under the sky and just gazing under the stars (don't forget your mosquito spray!). Find a pattern, talk to a friend or partner, or simply enjoy the silence and the sounds of the island.
The roofing and balconies were designed to withstand rainy weathers—though mostly providing you a perfect escape to more sunny days! Once the sun sets, all you got to to do is lay back and keep relaxing.