A 860-sqft detached house of modern style

50 years ago, a 860-sqft house would be considered extremely inadequate for an average family. Homes of this size were considered unhealthy for residents to live in. However, over the course of time, many parameters in our everyday lives have varied greatly. For instance, the rising population density in the city corresponds to the fall in size of average housings. Likewise, the increasing number of housing leads to the decrease in greenery. Today, it is absolutely common to find estates and buildings with over thirty floors. Under these circumstances, it is therefore no longer valid to say that a 860-sqft house is small and insufficient.
To compensate for the loss of space, architects and designers around the world have come together to look for ways in optimizing a house’s capacity. In this article, we will introduce you to a wonderful single-family detached house of modern style. Shall we begin?
If you believe the only way to fit many things in a small room is by simply getting a bigger house, you are not alone in this dream. You are not wrong, but this might not be the ideal method for everyone. So how about utilizing the space outside your house? An example is to build a large porch in the front, like the one in the picture!
As you can see, there are other parts of the house connected to but separated from the porch. Obviously, if you have a garden in the backyard, you will want to spend some pleasant time there. The hallway down the porch, hence, leads you to the back of your house where the garden lies. The landscape and structure of this place has been well thought out and designed to help you foster a closer relationship with your own living space.
These wide windows are designed to ensure that enough daylight can enter the house, but also prevent the interior to be completely seen from the outside.
Walls are one of the most basic elements in architecture. But that doesn’t mean you have to use them abundantly. Looking at this design here, you can tell right away that the use of walls is limited. Other than a solid wall or door, architects have installed sliding glass doors and windows in between the porch and the living area, so that it won’t look too heavy and dense from afar.
You will often see facades of a house colored in bright and warm colors, rather than tones perceived as cold and distant. Yet, the outer walls of this little house are covered in neutral gray. Interestingly, the surrounding green and soil colors give a nice and soft contrast to the ‘cool’ exterior. The longer you stare at it, the cozier it seems!
The wooden edge seen in front of the porch is a reinforcement of modern architecture. However, designers have been rather lowkey with the use of wood materials on the rest of the house. This subtle yet noticeable wooden frame, therefore, contributes crucially to the aesthetics of the entire area.
The size and smallness of a house is in fact related to our perceptions of color and shapes. Sometimes, large objects might not look big enough in our eyes, same goes to small things. This 860-sqft apartment might seem inadequate on screen, but once you stand in the garden and see it with your own eyes, you will realize it is much greater than you can ask for.