A 860-sqft detached house of modern style

50 years ago, a 860-sqft house would be considered extremely inadequate for an average family. Homes of this size were considered unhealthy for residents to live in. However, over the course of time, many parameters in our everyday lives have varied greatly. For instance, the rising population density in the city corresponds to the fall in size of average housings. Likewise, the increasing number of housing leads to the decrease in greenery. Today, it is absolutely common to find estates and buildings with over thirty floors. Under these circumstances, it is therefore no longer valid to say that a 860-sqft house is small and insufficient.

To compensate for the loss of space, architects and designers around the world have come together to look for ways in optimizing a house’s capacity. In this article, we will introduce you to a wonderful single-family detached house of modern style. Shall we begin?