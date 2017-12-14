Your browser is out-of-date.

8 amazing interior ideas for small apartments

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Don’t lose hope if you live in a small apartment. With certain decorations or arrangements, there is a way to optimize the use of space in your home. We will show you 8 amazing tips to prove that size has nothing to do with the greatness you can achieve. Start taking notes now!

1. Bedroom & living room: a shared space

BEAUTIFUL LOFT EN EL CORAZÓN DEL BORN. BARCELONA, ABZUG INTERIORS
ABZUG INTERIORS
ABZUG INTERIORS

A really useful trick to give your home a couple extra square meters is to create a shared space. The versatile union of separate rooms brings intimacy to the common area. From the picture above, designers isolated the bedroom using blinds that will give the residents a sense of privacy when desired. Brilliant!

2. Cozy and classic touches

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

An advantage of a small apartment is that it will always feel cozy and intimate. To enhance that, you can adopt classic details and rustic elements into the design. Wood, bricks, vintage furnitures and white (of course!) will guarantee you a homey, warm and inviting atmosphere.

3. Narrow hallway with style

N14, aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

This narrow and long hallway is clean and presents no obstacles. The minimalist decorations do not hinder mobilization yet contribute to a touch of vitality and color.

4. Glass and windows

MOBILIARIO - APARTAMENTO ROSALES , Mako laboratorio
Mako laboratorio
Mako laboratorio

Glass and windows are known to produce the optical illusion of greater space. So by using them as room dividers, natural light can enter and make the area look wider than it is. The reflection effect also produces a sense of openness and elegance to the room!

5. White is your best friend

T3+1 na baixa, Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor

White is the best in optimizing space within small apartments. It reflects elegance and modernity, and gives a clean and organized impression. You can use it on walls, ceilings, floor, or furnitures, basically anywhere you can possibly think of. We assure you that the change will be very evident!

6. Open kitchen

nowoczesne biało-czarne, Nolk Plan
Nolk Plan
Nolk Plan

Small kitchens have their virtues. They are much easier to clean, cheaper to decorate, and create a much intimate atmosphere for you to spend time with your loved ones. The kitchen we see above is decorated in chic and modern black, with a breakfast bar that adds to its fun element. What do you think?

7. Home with personality

APARTAMENTO 64, ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

A crucial factor to consider when decorating an apartment is its style and character. Whether they are small or large objects, grand or simple decorations, everything is relevant and significant in giving your home a sense of personality. An ideal home is a space which reflects your tastes, your being and your feelings!

8. Take advantage of the ceiling

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

The ceiling can be used to make your home appear wider and longer too! You can utilize various materials, place them in different angles to reflect light optimally, install ceiling lights, assemble shelves on the walls for extra storage, etc. Use your creativity to decorate your dream home!

