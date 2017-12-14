8 amazing interior ideas for small apartments

Don’t lose hope if you live in a small apartment. With certain decorations or arrangements, there is a way to optimize the use of space in your home. We will show you 8 amazing tips to prove that size has nothing to do with the greatness you can achieve. Start taking notes now!
A really useful trick to give your home a couple extra square meters is to create a shared space. The versatile union of separate rooms brings intimacy to the common area. From the picture above, designers isolated the bedroom using blinds that will give the residents a sense of privacy when desired. Brilliant!
An advantage of a small apartment is that it will always feel cozy and intimate. To enhance that, you can adopt classic details and rustic elements into the design. Wood, bricks, vintage furnitures and white (of course!) will guarantee you a homey, warm and inviting atmosphere.
This narrow and long hallway is clean and presents no obstacles. The minimalist decorations do not hinder mobilization yet contribute to a touch of vitality and color.
Glass and windows are known to produce the optical illusion of greater space. So by using them as room dividers, natural light can enter and make the area look wider than it is. The reflection effect also produces a sense of openness and elegance to the room!
White is the best in optimizing space within small apartments. It reflects elegance and modernity, and gives a clean and organized impression. You can use it on walls, ceilings, floor, or furnitures, basically anywhere you can possibly think of. We assure you that the change will be very evident!
Small kitchens have their virtues. They are much easier to clean, cheaper to decorate, and create a much intimate atmosphere for you to spend time with your loved ones. The kitchen we see above is decorated in chic and modern black, with a breakfast bar that adds to its fun element. What do you think?
A crucial factor to consider when decorating an apartment is its style and character. Whether they are small or large objects, grand or simple decorations, everything is relevant and significant in giving your home a sense of personality. An ideal home is a space which reflects your tastes, your being and your feelings!
The ceiling can be used to make your home appear wider and longer too! You can utilize various materials, place them in different angles to reflect light optimally, install ceiling lights, assemble shelves on the walls for extra storage, etc. Use your creativity to decorate your dream home!