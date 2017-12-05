A beautiful rustic Asian home perfect for a family

Modern rustic homes are quite the trend nowadays in the housing market. Located in Mumbai in India, the vacation house we will be exploring today is a wonderful representation of what modern-classic means. Surrounded by mountains and the ocean, let’s take a look inside the rustic house of Asian style!
Just by first glance, the exterior of the house gives you the impression of an Asian home from ancient eras. Designers from DCOOP ARCHITECTS opted for a Chinese-style roof, stone wall and wooden frames to bring out the rustic details. The appearance of the house looks peaceful and calm, which is perfect for people who wish to escape the cities and enjoy a relaxing weekend in the suburbs.
The entirety of the house follows a brown-colored scheme. Hence, the splash of green delivers a great contrast to the scene. The architects adopted an L-shaped architectural style, with a small lawn in the front. Small bushes are planted surrounding the area to create more vitality and liveliness.
The use of various materials and textures is critical in constructing the exterior. The architects have included sufficient glass windows next to the stone wall, so the house won’t look too solid and dull from afar.
Compared to the impression you get from the outside, the interior certainly gives off a different vibe. It is mostly decorated with contemporary elements and minimalist furnitures. The pitched roof and dark frames are the scene-stealer however. Not only does it give the room a greater sense of openness, it contributes to a touch of modernity as well.
The ground floor of the house is one enormous open space. However, despite having no walls or partitions, the area is still nicely segregated. The separation of public and private spaces is underlined through the massing and expression of materials. Designers have wittingly divided the areas by using different flooring types and patterns. As seen, grey tiles are selected to represent the main living space.
The edge of the house is covered mostly by glass windows to allow sufficient natural light to pass through. Right in front of the windows, you can also see a wooden bench attached to it. This is a smart way to create more seating and storage space.
The wooden staircase is simple yet stable-looking. Let’s now take a look at the upper floor!
On the second floor, you will be lead to the bedroom through a rather narrow pathway. The color scheme once again follows white, grey and wood to produce a generous contrast to its surroundings.