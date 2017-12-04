Amazing renovation of a two-storey house

As you can see, the exterior of this two-storey house follows a black, white and grey scheme. To allow sufficient natural light to pass through, the architects have included massive glass windows and sliding doors to the facade, both on the ground floor and balcony. Another purpose for using glass is to enhance the house’s transparency and variability, so it doesn’t look like a big solid block from afar. The most prominent part of this renovation is, in fact, the front yard. They have created an artificial grass field that is easy to maintain, adding vitality to the overall outlook.