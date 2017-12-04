Amazing renovation of a two-storey house

Renovations often require intense planning and procedures, which most importantly involve the safety of your house. Therefore if you are thinking of doing a make-over, we recommend that you must consult a professional architect or expert. Today we will be looking at a newly-renovated modern house, in which architects have purposely retained details from its old interior to preserve its traditional charm. Let’s not wait any longer and explore the home of modern classic!
As you can see, the exterior of this two-storey house follows a black, white and grey scheme. To allow sufficient natural light to pass through, the architects have included massive glass windows and sliding doors to the facade, both on the ground floor and balcony. Another purpose for using glass is to enhance the house’s transparency and variability, so it doesn’t look like a big solid block from afar. The most prominent part of this renovation is, in fact, the front yard. They have created an artificial grass field that is easy to maintain, adding vitality to the overall outlook.
The architects have decided not to abandon the old wooden ceilings, as they effectively leverage the living room’s coziness and warmth. Light-colored flooring is then used and is nicely contrasted by the large black leather sofa on the side.
This is a panoramic view of the living room. The couch is placed next to the tall glass window, so you can always look out to the outside whenever you’re sitting there. The room is also very spacious and clean, which is perfect for families to perform any sorts of activities.
Take a look at the kitchen. Clean and simple, you can see two stove-tops with plenty of storage space underneath where you can place your spices, ingredients or tableware. The designer decorated the kitchen wall with white and black tiles to bring out elements of modernity and sophistication.
This kitchen is more than just a kitchen. Next to the sink in the corner, you can find a washing machine fit under the counter. Above it there is also additional space to put your microwave or other appliances. The layout of the kitchen looks pleasantly organized, and it utilizes every space practically and efficiently.
Let’s step outside and see. The wide see-through gate allows you to perfectly capture the beauty of the house. Meanwhile, the open parking space features a tall metal roof that is firmly connected to its poles. The high shelter makes it easier for you to park. From old to modern, the whole renovation was wrapped up beautifully thanks to the architects’ amazing catch on details!