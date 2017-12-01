An eclectic-style house with the fantasy of a rooftop terrace

In addition to the relatively small living room we saw previously, here is a larger one for even greater social activities. The fireplace and golden frames on the walls leave a classic and profound impression, while the hollowed-in bookshelf adds to a more neat and modern style. The blend of classic and modern elements is perfect, as it emphasizes the aura of elegance within the room. Painted with neutral colors of low saturation, plenty of sunlight is reflected through the windows as well to create this bright but calm environment.