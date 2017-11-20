12 homes with relaxing outdoor areas

Everyone has a dream home in mind, but whether you prefer a modern bungalow or a classic villa, a wonderful outdoor area can transform a plain residence into a neighborhood standout.

It’s easy to forget about the little corners beyond the front door. However, these spots are important in setting the tone of the home design. In some houses, it is part of the façade and one of the first things passers-by see. In others, it can provide an extension of the living space, so the residents have the option to relax outdoors.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be terribly complicated. First, get inspired by these homify picks of beautifully decorated outdoor areas. From green zones to refreshing sitting areas, this list could help you envision a new nook for your own residence. Enjoy!