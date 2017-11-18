15 small patios with cool ideas you can copy

Your small patio may not be a very big one, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be the perfect one for you. With some creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, any outdoor space can be transformed into a charming extension of the residence.

In this ideabook, we present a number of homes that can give you great ideas for decorating very small patios. Make the most of sunny days and beautiful surroundings by creating a cozy oasis outside for the whole family.