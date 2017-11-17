16 garden fence ideas your neighbors will want to copy

Fences for the garden may not be absolute essentials in your property, but it’s always a good idea. Not only does it tuck your home away from prying eyes, but it could also be a design piece that completes the façade of the house. If you have a garden, fencing also protects the flowers and plants from stray animals and allows your children (and pets) a safe area to play outside.
Check below for ideas to create a charming fences for your garden that will make the neighbors drool.
This type of fence around the garden is one of the classics. Natural wood is pleasing to the eyes and the design keeps the inside truly protected from the neighbors.
For a laidback vibe that’s quite exotic, mix up the types and shades of wood used in the space. In this expansive tropical-inspired garden, a sitting area made out of light wood contrast nicely with the black garden fencing. Flourishing plants and a pond only add to the tranquility of the outdoor area.
Another factor to take into account when we talk about fences for the garden is its shape and the shape of the elements within it. Balance and symmetry in any part of the house creates a sense of stillness. The natural colors only add to the organic atmosphere in the yard.
In modern gardens, many of the elements feature straight lines and strong, sturdy materials. In the featured home, the landscape architect and decorator broke the trend to present a beautiful fence with delicate curves and shapes. The upper part of this fence features lattice edging that exudes both elegance and coziness.
Here’s another wooden fence for the garden. This time, the landscaper opted to break the different parts of the yard in a few levels. Not only does dividing the green space into several sections keep the space incredibly neat and orderly, but it also suits gardens both big and small.
This time the garden is not located in the backyard, but in a beautiful terrace. Instead of traditional garden fencing, the designer chose a lattice with a colonial vibe. This allows a certain intimacy within the enclosed space so the residents can lounge in absolute peace. Winding plants up the lattice keeps the feature natural and very pleasant.
In the featured home, the fence does not isolate the home from the neighbors. Instead, it is built to separate spaces within the garden itself. It blends perfectly with the rattan furniture chosen for this laidback outdoor area.
A separation fence is installed to protect the garden from the neighbors, but that doesn’t mean the homeowners can’t get a little bit creative and experiment with the aesthetics. From solid stone to pristine wood, the final product is stunning and a very original way to make the home stand out.
There is life beyond brown and earth tones that garden fences usually sport. Here, the homeowner opted for a hue is a very light, which considerably brightens the enclosure.
Sometimes, you end up with fencing that is far too low. Residents can achieve a more effective garden fence by simply adding latticework on top of the existing wall. This way, you don’t have to redo the fencing and spend extra unnecessary time and money.
For terraces or gardens as small as the one we see here, the designer must look for a fence that doesn’t take up too much space visually. Lightly-colored fences are best as well as designs that are not too solid and closed off. Check out how the fence above are quite open so it doesn’t restrict the space too much.
The classic diamond lattice is one type of garden fencing that never goes out of style. There’s something charming and very romantic that’s perfect for roses and vines winding up the wall.
If the garden or terrace has very high walls, there can be a certain feeling of being locked up and constricted. One wonderful solution is to fill the wall with hedges or vines that can visually improve the terrace. The green space creates a welcoming space outside the home.
For more creative homeowners, a fence like the one above can satisfy their whimsy. Random gaps in the solid wooden planks keep the fence visually interesting, while the trees add vitality to the modern façade.
To keep the fences wholly integrated with the garden, tuck it behind a wall of flourishing hedges. This way, the house remains protected, but still very green and friendly.
Adapting to the plants and the perfectly rounded shape of the hedges, the last fence is compact but creates a light and sinuous shapes. For people who want to learn how to separate the terrace from the neighbors while keeping costs low, check out these 15 cheap but effective garden fence ideas.