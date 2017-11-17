Your browser is out-of-date.

16 garden fence ideas your neighbors will want to copy

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Fences for the garden may not be absolute essentials in your property, but it’s always a good idea. Not only does it tuck your home away from prying eyes, but it could also be a design piece that completes the façade of the house. If you have a garden, fencing also protects the flowers and plants from stray animals and allows your children (and pets) a safe area to play outside.

Check below for ideas to create a charming fences for your garden that will make the neighbors drool.

9. The great wooden classic

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

This type of fence around the garden is one of the classics. Natural wood is pleasing to the eyes and the design keeps the inside truly protected from the neighbors.

10. Tropical vibe

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

For a laidback vibe that’s quite exotic, mix up the types and shades of wood used in the space. In this expansive tropical-inspired garden, a sitting area made out of light wood contrast nicely with the black garden fencing. Flourishing plants and a pond only add to the tranquility of the outdoor area.

3. The power of symmetry

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Another factor to take into account when we talk about fences for the garden is its shape and the shape of the elements within it. Balance and symmetry in any part of the house creates a sense of stillness. The natural colors only add to the organic atmosphere in the yard.

11. Graceful and sinuous shapes

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

In modern gardens, many of the elements feature straight lines and strong, sturdy materials. In the featured home, the landscape architect and decorator broke the trend to present a beautiful fence with delicate curves and shapes. The upper part of this fence features lattice edging that exudes both elegance and coziness.

8. Different levels

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Here’s another wooden fence for the garden. This time, the landscaper opted to break the different parts of the yard in a few levels. Not only does dividing the green space into several sections keep the space incredibly neat and orderly, but it also suits gardens both big and small.

4. Rooftop garden

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA
GREENERIA

GREENERIA
GREENERIA
GREENERIA

This time the garden is not located in the backyard, but in a beautiful terrace. Instead of traditional garden fencing, the designer chose a lattice with a colonial vibe. This allows a certain intimacy within the enclosed space so the residents can lounge in absolute peace. Winding plants up the lattice keeps the feature natural and very pleasant.

12. Interior separations

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

In the featured home, the fence does not isolate the home from the neighbors. Instead, it is built to separate spaces within the garden itself. It blends perfectly with the rattan furniture chosen for this laidback outdoor area.

5. Combination design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A separation fence is installed to protect the garden from the neighbors, but that doesn’t mean the homeowners can’t get a little bit creative and experiment with the aesthetics. From solid stone to pristine wood, the final product is stunning and a very original way to make the home stand out.

13. Light hues

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

There is life beyond brown and earth tones that garden fences usually sport. Here, the homeowner opted for a hue is a very light, which considerably brightens the enclosure.

6. Additional fencing

Bowden House Aralia
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Sometimes, you end up with fencing that is far too low. Residents can achieve a more effective garden fence by simply adding latticework on top of the existing wall. This way, you don’t have to redo the fencing and spend extra unnecessary time and money.

14. Expanding the space

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

For terraces or gardens as small as the one we see here, the designer must look for a fence that doesn’t take up too much space visually. Lightly-colored fences are best as well as designs that are not too solid and closed off. Check out how the fence above are quite open so it doesn’t restrict the space too much.

15. Classic lattices

homify Modern style gardens
homify

homify
homify
homify

The classic diamond lattice is one type of garden fencing that never goes out of style. There’s something charming and very romantic that’s perfect for roses and vines winding up the wall.

2. A green wall

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

If the garden or terrace has very high walls, there can be a certain feeling of being locked up and constricted. One wonderful solution is to fill the wall with hedges or vines that can visually improve the terrace. The green space creates a welcoming space outside the home.

1. A little creativity

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

For more creative homeowners, a fence like the one above can satisfy their whimsy. Random gaps in the solid wooden planks keep the fence visually interesting, while the trees add vitality to the modern façade.

16. Hedges for the fences

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

To keep the fences wholly integrated with the garden, tuck it behind a wall of flourishing hedges. This way, the house remains protected, but still very green and friendly.

7. Sinuous simplicity

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Adapting to the plants and the perfectly rounded shape of the hedges, the last fence is compact but creates a light and sinuous shapes. For people who want to learn how to separate the terrace from the neighbors while keeping costs low, check out these 15 cheap but effective garden fence ideas

