Small but alluring apartment fused with nature

Apartments built in populated locations are likely to experience structural limitations. Surrounded by other residences, this house we will be looking at is seated at a location where natural lighting is almost impossible. Yet, Japanese architect HEARTH ARCHITECTS has found a way to overcome the shortcomings by proposing a green interior. To compensate for its limited lighting, the main living space is set on the upper floor, and the overall interior is constructed to create harmony with its surrounding environment. Without leaving any space to waste, let’s now take a look at this aesthetically practical home in Japan!