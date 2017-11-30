Small but alluring apartment fused with nature

Apartments built in populated locations are likely to experience structural limitations. Surrounded by other residences, this house we will be looking at is seated at a location where natural lighting is almost impossible. Yet, Japanese architect HEARTH ARCHITECTS has found a way to overcome the shortcomings by proposing a green interior. To compensate for its limited lighting, the main living space is set on the upper floor, and the overall interior is constructed to create harmony with its surrounding environment. Without leaving any space to waste, let’s now take a look at this aesthetically practical home in Japan!
The apartment, located at the residential area of Shiga City, is 5.5m wide and 32m long. The outside of the house looks packed and small. However, the architects fashioned the front yard with greens to create a rather relaxing atmosphere. Soft color schemes are used for the exterior walls as well to blend with its surrounding calm scenery. Small but cute, the windows facing the front also add to the overall friendly vibe.
The passageway beside the house is rather narrow, but still looks pleasing in a sense. The dark wooden house facades, gray concrete walls and green plants blend surprisingly well together. The protruding edge of the second floor serves as a roof for the aisle as well, preventing you from the wind and rain.
As mentioned, the living room is located on the upper floor for better light distribution. In such confined space, an illusion of openness is created by the elimination of walls within the house. The interior is decorated with wooden and natural textures, along with wide windows where natural sunlight can penetrate through to create this warm and pleasant atmosphere. In addition, green potted plants are placed everywhere in the dining room, kitchen countertop, shelves and the ground to add a sense of freshness within the house.
Here, we can the interior of the dining space. The two windows on opposite sides allow you to feel the penetration of sunlight and indulge in the green scenery. The beauty in this is the contrast of shadows, as they make the room look exceptionally cozy.
The interior design as a whole reflects the aesthetics of Japanese houses that are typically neat and tidy. Simplicity and the lack of decoration is the key to overcoming the flaws and promoting the beauty of this house.
Wooden slats on the roof and wooden blinds are used to provide visual balance. Next to the window, plants are once again added to deliver a touch of peacefulness among the area.
Although the small house is constructed with limited space, architects were still able to create a small garden. Outside the house, an extended platform is attached to the ground floor that resembles a terrace. Despite being small and simple, the design of the house allows you to enjoy the feeling of nature and change of seasons.