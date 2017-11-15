7 tricks to clean the house in 5 minutes

Let’s face it, very few people enjoy spending their time cleaning the house. The process can be frustrating, exhausting and it can take forever. The less time spent on scrubbing floors, dusting furniture and de-cluttering, the better.

To help you spend as little time as possible doing the tasks you don’t enjoy, we’ve compiled some cleaning ideas you can do in just five minutes. Of course, you can’t achieve a beautiful home without a little time and effort, but if you follow these easy tips, you won’t have to waste so many hours trying to get the different rooms in apple-pie order. These tricks will have your house clean and tidy in a matter of minutes!