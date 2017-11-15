7 tricks to clean the house in 5 minutes

Let’s face it, very few people enjoy spending their time cleaning the house. The process can be frustrating, exhausting and it can take forever. The less time spent on scrubbing floors, dusting furniture and de-cluttering, the better.
To help you spend as little time as possible doing the tasks you don’t enjoy, we’ve compiled some cleaning ideas you can do in just five minutes. Of course, you can’t achieve a beautiful home without a little time and effort, but if you follow these easy tips, you won’t have to waste so many hours trying to get the different rooms in apple-pie order. These tricks will have your house clean and tidy in a matter of minutes!
This is definitely the most basic rule of cleanliness. The simple task of regularly organizing your belongings – instead of letting a mountain of clutter just accumulate in the different corners of the house – will make it easier for you to collect and arrange everything in a matter of minutes.
From family living spaces to the private bedrooms, all of your things should have a proper place. As an added bonus, keeping all the possessions organized ensure that you’ll always know where your valuables are.
Scrubbing windows seems like a challenge, but it’s actually easier than you think. First, gather the materials: a window cleaner and a piece of cloth like an old shirt or rag. Using these, wipe your windows until they’re clean as a whistle. For very sooty ones, apply a bit of warm water and soap first. This way, you can get most of the dirt off quickly, saving you the time and effort.
Spend a few minutes each day cleaning a different room. Pretty soon, you’ll have immaculate windows 24/7!
Cleaning a sofa or a leather chair can be quite complicated because they are usually covered with a thin layer called napa that requires special attention. Cleaning should be done with a wet microfiber cloth.
Another way to clean leather is to wipe the surface with a damp cloth that has a few drops of liquid soap. Remember that you should never rinse or wash the leather directly as contact with water can compromise the quality of the material. Instead, use well-drained cloths to make the shine last longer.
It’s important to be careful in cleaning the refrigerator because you should avoid using toxic cleaning products and contaminants. Keep yourself from these harmful chemicals by using a DIY cleaner. Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with half a lemon and add 5 drops of lemon essential oil. Simply apply this product with a sponge on the surface of the refrigerator and you will have it clean in a matter of minutes.
Houses with a patio or interior garden usually also have large sliding doors or windows that connect the interior and exterior parts of the house. Due to its size, cleaning these floor-to-ceiling installations can be much more tedious than simply washing windows. Still, there's no need to hire a professional cleaner to take the task out of your hands.
The trick is to do it regularly, so it only takes around five minutes each time. If you run out of store-bought cleaner or simply looking for a more affordable and environmentally-friendly option, try a home remedy: simply mix water and alcohol.
There are two rooms in the house that should always be kept sparkling clean as this is where most bacteria usually are: the kitchen and the bathroom. We’ve already tackled the first one and the other one isn’t much more complicated.
Because the shower is where you clean yourself, it’s the most important part of the bathroom to keep spotless. The process is relatively easy and simple. After each use, use a brush or a sponge to prevent water droplets from accumulating and drying on the walls – especially the glass shower enclosures.
For more ideas in five-minute cleaning, read these 6 tips to remove lime and dirt from the shower.
To wrap up the cleaning ideas that only take five minutes, we turn to staircases. Glass stairs might seem more high-maintenance than wooden ones, but it’s easier than you would believe since it attracts less dust and can be cleaned using a cloth or vacuum cleaner. If there are stains, just apply a bit of glass cleaner and it will disappear in a matter of seconds.
Beware, though. Let the glass dry completely before using the staircase, because wet glass can be very slippery and dangerous.