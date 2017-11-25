Small wooden house with unbelievably spacious interior

“Never judge a book by its cover.” This sentence really applies to everything, including the house we are looking at today. Some houses may look small from the outside, but it doesn’t mean it’s unappealing inside. So please don’t jump into conclusions before you open that door.
The place we are showing you is a single-storey house which looks nothing but plain from the exterior. But once you’ve seen the interior, I assure you will be surprised.
Come take a look at this interior design by Japanese architect, 加藤淳一級建築士事務所!
This is what the house looks like from the outside—plain and ordinary, similar to a home from the countryside. In gray and blue, the striped walls contribute even more to the American cowboy vibe. Besides, the surrounding area does not look pleasing either. No gardens nor trees, there is nothing but an open cemented pavement.
Wait until you step inside and see. It feels like a different world, doesn’t it? The interior looks a lot more spacious, sophisticated and comfortable than expected. The walls are painted in white, and the wooden flooring and table give off a cozy feel. It is ideal for a family.
This is how the kitchen looks. The wide countertops are perfect for families to cook and enjoy their meals together. There is also a bar counter in front of the sink and stove which can be used as additional dining seats for a light meal.
The open loft-style interior is what emphasizes the atmosphere in the living room. By eliminating walls in the room, the area looks less awkward and also a lot more spacious than it is.
This is the hallway inside the house, painted beautifully and smoothly. If you think the wall is too plain, don’t hesitate to put up some artwork as decoration!
Simplicity is beauty. The use of wood, modern country-style decor and white tone is what makes the house a good place to live in. There is plenty of space for families to enjoy their daily activities too.