7 feng shui tips to attract wealth in your house

Even with apartments that are located at the same area with the same floor structure, there can still be differences in terms of ‘money entering’ or ‘money leaving’ the house, which is explained by feng shui. From the foundation to the location of the rooms and their structures, we are often told that they are critical in the studies of geographic feng shui. However, we must also know that the basics like space configuration, arrangement of furniture and placement of small items within the house can alter the ‘feng shui interior’ in bringing good luck too.
In this article, we will be exploring 7 feng shui interiors to attract wealth. Will there be more money coming in if I simply move a flower pot? Let’s take a look at some feng shui tips that are easy to follow!
The entrance is the area nearest to the outside. In feng shui, as outside air (气) flows in through the front door, good news tend to occur when the entrance is ‘clean’. A basic concept of feng shui is the current of air. If the entrance is complicated, good energy won’t be able to enter the house. So in order to strengthen its monetary luck, it is recommended to keep the edges diagonal to the front door clean. You can also hang up a mirror on the left of the entrance to attract wealth. However, it is not recommended to use mirrors bigger than the whole human body. Moreover, be aware that if large mirrors are attached to both sides in attempt to make the entrance look wider, good aura can disperse and break apart.
Not only is the bedroom a place to sleep, it is also an important space where the weary body and mind relaxes. Along with the living room and kitchen, it is considered as one of the three key elements in feng shui. The most important thing in the bedroom is the direction your head faces when you sleep, as well as the color used. If your bedroom is too bright, it is recommended to minimize the lighting to some extent. It is also better if a side table is placed next to the bed. Another tip is to use yellow items in your bedroom, because yellow resembles gold and therefore represents money.
For the sake of the ‘air’ running in the family, the living room should be repainted with light colors instead of dark tones. You can hang pictures of mountains or trees, or place leafy plants around the room. It is known that they will raise overall fortune as well as money. However, avoid plants that are taller than the person, as it will suppress the good aura.
The cleanliness of the bathroom is correlated to the circulation of money. It is important to avoid humidity that leads to the formation of molds. Red bathroom items are also known to bring wealth. For instance, red flower pots or flowers can purify bad energy. A more relaxing atmosphere can also be created if you contrast the white bathroom with red accessories.
The kitchen consists of elements that block money from coming in. The refrigerator, microwave and oven are all placed closely to each other. Hence, when ‘fire’ and ‘cold’ collide, unnecessary costs can be generated. If possible, the fridge should be set towards east, while heating appliances like the microwave, stove and oven should be placed north. If this isn’t feasible for your house, you can prevent money loss by putting plants near the two opposing appliances.
Curtain selection is essential in feng shui. It is known that thick materials prevent good energy from entering. Besides, curtains that are too fancy might reduce monetary fortune and promote unnecessary expenditure. So when selecting curtains, consider ivory, beige tones that are light and soft, and those with appropriate thickness. This will allow you to receive plenty of good energy.
In feng shui, water symbolizes wealth. Therefore, decorations related to water like indoor fountains and fish tanks can help bring good wealth. It is recommended to place them towards the east or north of the house. If they are not properly managed, it can possibly lead to fish dying or water being polluted, which brings bad luck.