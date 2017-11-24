7 feng shui tips to attract wealth in your house

Even with apartments that are located at the same area with the same floor structure, there can still be differences in terms of ‘money entering’ or ‘money leaving’ the house, which is explained by feng shui. From the foundation to the location of the rooms and their structures, we are often told that they are critical in the studies of geographic feng shui. However, we must also know that the basics like space configuration, arrangement of furniture and placement of small items within the house can alter the ‘feng shui interior’ in bringing good luck too.

In this article, we will be exploring 7 feng shui interiors to attract wealth. Will there be more money coming in if I simply move a flower pot? Let’s take a look at some feng shui tips that are easy to follow!