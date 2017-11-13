Stairs: 15 great ideas for houses with little space

The stairs are an essential part of any multi-storey residence. Whether you live in a expansive mansion or a tiny abode, you have to make space for a staircase. However, when you have a small floor area to work with, it can be challenging to design a staircase that is both functional, stylish and lean enough to fit in the limited zone.

Assess the home, seek professional help if needed and don’t be afraid to get a little creative. For this ideabook, we’re giving you 15 amazing ideas for stairs that occupy little space.