Styling a 640-sqft Korean house for the newlyweds

신혼부부의 그레이톤 18평 전셋집 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Living room
Moving in together is exciting because it symbolizes the opening of a new chapter in life. Hence, most couples are desperate to quickly settle into their new homes. In this article, we will introduce you to a remodelling project for the newlyweds, featuring a small 640 sqft apartment in Seoul, South Korea. 

The remodelling was done by Korean interior design company, HOMELATTE.

1. Overview: a 640 sqft, modern and clean interior

Removing its original wallpaper, the walls were repainted with light gray and white. The flooring was also reconstructed to include texture and color, which helped enhance its brightness and cleanliness. To make the most out of its interior space, the use of walls was minimized. As seen in the picture above, the living room, kitchen and dining room were combined to create one large space for social functions.

The flooring was also combined into one large surface, but a carpet was laid in the living room to create some sort of separation from the other “rooms”. Dark-colored and wooden furnitures were also used to provide contrast to the white and light gray walls, giving the room more layers and sophistication.

2. Boundary between the living room and dining room: a space separated naturally

Let’s focus on the boundary between the living and dining rooms. Despite having no walls, the two spaces still look naturally separated. While the living room was concentrated with tones of gray displayed by its sofa and carpet, the dining room was simply furnished with a wooden table. Although the two areas are connected, the dining table in between indirectly and concisely divides the territories.

3. The three spaces that are connected and separated naturally

Above is a panoramic view from the end of the living room. With a rectangular-shaped floor plan, the house was split twice horizontally, serving as a kitchen, dining room and living room each. Colors and textures were cautiously selected to give the three spaces a clear separation despite being connected. In addition, above the dining table, special lighting was used to give a touch of warmth that will follow you to the other areas.

4. A kitchen in white and light gray

The kitchen was neatly constructed with a white cabinet on top and a gray cabinet in the bottom. The linear pattern on the kitchen mat also contributed to a geometric illusion.

5. The entrance and hallway to the house

The hallway from the door entrance to the house is not that wide. However, it is a just a waste to leave it empty. Experts have fixated a narrow white cabinet to the wall, allowing simple items to be stored. Above it, flowers were added to create a warmer atmosphere.

6. The bedroom: a warm and comfortable environment

As seen in the living room, kitchen and dining room before, white and light gray were the center of colors used. Just like in the other spaces, lightly-colored and wooden furnitures were selected for a warmer atmosphere.

