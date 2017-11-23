Styling a 640-sqft Korean house for the newlyweds

Moving in together is exciting because it symbolizes the opening of a new chapter in life. Hence, most couples are desperate to quickly settle into their new homes. In this article, we will introduce you to a remodelling project for the newlyweds, featuring a small 640 sqft apartment in Seoul, South Korea.
The remodelling was done by Korean interior design company, HOMELATTE.
Removing its original wallpaper, the walls were repainted with light gray and white. The flooring was also reconstructed to include texture and color, which helped enhance its brightness and cleanliness. To make the most out of its interior space, the use of walls was minimized. As seen in the picture above, the living room, kitchen and dining room were combined to create one large space for social functions.
The flooring was also combined into one large surface, but a carpet was laid in the living room to create some sort of separation from the other “rooms”. Dark-colored and wooden furnitures were also used to provide contrast to the white and light gray walls, giving the room more layers and sophistication.
Let’s focus on the boundary between the living and dining rooms. Despite having no walls, the two spaces still look naturally separated. While the living room was concentrated with tones of gray displayed by its sofa and carpet, the dining room was simply furnished with a wooden table. Although the two areas are connected, the dining table in between indirectly and concisely divides the territories.
Above is a panoramic view from the end of the living room. With a rectangular-shaped floor plan, the house was split twice horizontally, serving as a kitchen, dining room and living room each. Colors and textures were cautiously selected to give the three spaces a clear separation despite being connected. In addition, above the dining table, special lighting was used to give a touch of warmth that will follow you to the other areas.
The kitchen was neatly constructed with a white cabinet on top and a gray cabinet in the bottom. The linear pattern on the kitchen mat also contributed to a geometric illusion.
The hallway from the door entrance to the house is not that wide. However, it is a just a waste to leave it empty. Experts have fixated a narrow white cabinet to the wall, allowing simple items to be stored. Above it, flowers were added to create a warmer atmosphere.
As seen in the living room, kitchen and dining room before, white and light gray were the center of colors used. Just like in the other spaces, lightly-colored and wooden furnitures were selected for a warmer atmosphere.