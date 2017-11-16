6 brilliant ideas to decorate a room with no windows

While it’s true all human beings need sufficient exposure to sunlight for a healthy living, there are circumstances such as the lack of budget or simply the design of the house, where you are compelled to live in a room with no windows. In certain cities for example, many apartments come with no windows due to climatic conditions or the high density of buildings around. The absence of windows is known to somehow help maintain optimal air distribution in those cases.

Having no windows changes the characteristics of a room a lot. The obvious difference is the lighting. Artificial light hence plays a decisive role in this. To achieve maximum comfort, the amount of light in the house has to be used abundantly and distributed appropriately. The walls, for example, can be painted with white or in warm colors like yellow, red or orange. It is also encouraged that you use bright-colored carpets or floorings, accompanied by dark furniture (e.g bedside table), wall shelves or frames for a nice contrast. These small tricks will allow you to highlight the brightness of colors while creating a more natural shade.

Another element altered by the absence of window is the ability to interact with the rest of the world. Without a window, it will be difficult to know what is happening beyond those walls. Have you ever spent a day staring out your window, lost in thoughts alone, eyes following the movement outside? With no windows, you won’t be able to do this.

Lack of ventilation is another important factor to consider. In a windowless room, air circulation is limited and can be harmful to your health. So in this article, homify has gathered some ideas to help you decorate a room without windows while creating a healthy living environment. Take note!