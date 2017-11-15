Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How do families live in a 30/40 m2 micro-apartment?

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
スペースをつくる機能家具, 株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン 株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

“Micro” is a key element to be considered given most of the housing situations nowadays. In urban cities especially, it is important and necessary to know how to wisely live in a cramped house. 

Are there any ways to make a room look bigger? Here are some tips that'll help you live comfortably with limited space!

1. White furniture

白山の家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern home
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

White reflects light, which helps amplify an area’s brightness. And since it does not absorb light, its projection creates a shiny and transparent effect. Have you ever experienced a snowfall before? If you have, do you realize how brighter and bigger things look? Besides, we often associate walls with white. So by unifying the color of the walls with the furnitures, it gives you an illusion that makes the room look wider than it actually is.

2. Natural light

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Media room
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

A bright room and a dark room, which one do you think is more comfortable to live in? The bright room, of course! Sufficient lighting in the house is important. It helps you forget how cramped your house really is!

3. Mezzanine

KM-house, 株式会社 ｔ2・アーキテクトデザイン 一級建築士事務所 株式会社 ｔ2・アーキテクトデザイン 一級建築士事務所 Media room Wood Wood effect
株式会社 ｔ2・アーキテクトデザイン　一級建築士事務所
株式会社 ｔ2・アーキテクトデザイン　一級建築士事務所

What is a mezzanine? A mezzanine is an intermediate storey between the ground floor and the first floor. By building a “second floor”, though the ceiling will appear to be lower, it is a very effective way to create more storage space. A simple and common practice of this idea is a loft bed!

4. Open space

淡路島の家, IZUE architect & associates IZUE architect & associates Minimalist house Wood White
IZUE architect &amp; associates
IZUE architect & associates

As mentioned, broad space gives people a sense of openness. A good example would be high ceilings! Even if the actual room is small, the feeling of constraint can be reduced.

5. Folding furniture

スペースをつくる機能家具, 株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン 株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン Living roomSofas & armchairs
株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン
株式会社ボーコンセプト・ジャパン

Furniture takes up a lot more space than you think. In fact, the use of furniture like the sofa is quite limited until you actually use it for its purpose. In that case, you can get a collapsible sofa that unfolds into a bed, or anything that will make the room more versatile.

6. Glass

百色 蕾 クリスタルボウルL, 丸嘉小坂漆器店 丸嘉小坂漆器店 KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
丸嘉小坂漆器店
丸嘉小坂漆器店

Glass can be transparent or translucent. Just like mirror, it is often used to produce the illusion in widening space. For instance, a glass door can give you a greater sense of openness since the area behind it is somewhat see through. You can also use other glass-made decorations or accessories to bring out the spacious atmosphere!

7 tricks to clean the house in 5 minutes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks