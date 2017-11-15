How do families live in a 30/40 m2 micro-apartment?

“Micro” is a key element to be considered given most of the housing situations nowadays. In urban cities especially, it is important and necessary to know how to wisely live in a cramped house.
Are there any ways to make a room look bigger? Here are some tips that'll help you live comfortably with limited space!
White reflects light, which helps amplify an area’s brightness. And since it does not absorb light, its projection creates a shiny and transparent effect. Have you ever experienced a snowfall before? If you have, do you realize how brighter and bigger things look? Besides, we often associate walls with white. So by unifying the color of the walls with the furnitures, it gives you an illusion that makes the room look wider than it actually is.
A bright room and a dark room, which one do you think is more comfortable to live in? The bright room, of course! Sufficient lighting in the house is important. It helps you forget how cramped your house really is!
What is a mezzanine? A mezzanine is an intermediate storey between the ground floor and the first floor. By building a “second floor”, though the ceiling will appear to be lower, it is a very effective way to create more storage space. A simple and common practice of this idea is a loft bed!
As mentioned, broad space gives people a sense of openness. A good example would be high ceilings! Even if the actual room is small, the feeling of constraint can be reduced.
Furniture takes up a lot more space than you think. In fact, the use of furniture like the sofa is quite limited until you actually use it for its purpose. In that case, you can get a collapsible sofa that unfolds into a bed, or anything that will make the room more versatile.
Glass can be transparent or translucent. Just like mirror, it is often used to produce the illusion in widening space. For instance, a glass door can give you a greater sense of openness since the area behind it is somewhat see through. You can also use other glass-made decorations or accessories to bring out the spacious atmosphere!