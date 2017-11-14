10 fabulous colors to paint your small living room

What color should you use to paint a living room with so little space? You’re probably thinking white, am I right? But though white has been proven to maximize space, it does not give you much else other than light.

The colors of the wall have the ability to give your room personality. Studies on the psychology of color analyzes how it affects human perception. While this was hardly a concern many years ago, it came to light through time as interior design and decorating began to rise in popularity.

Want to find out the perfect color to paint your room? Here are 10 recommendations for you to get the most out of your small living room!