10 fabulous colors to paint your small living room

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Living room
Loading admin actions …

What color should you use to paint a living room with so little space? You’re probably thinking white, am I right? But though white has been proven to maximize space, it does not give you much else other than light. 

The colors of the wall have the ability to give your room personality. Studies on the psychology of color analyzes how it affects human perception. While this was hardly a concern many years ago, it came to light through time as interior design and decorating began to rise in popularity.

Want to find out the perfect color to paint your room? Here are 10 recommendations for you to get the most out of your small living room!

1. Navy Blue

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Blue is a color well loved by people as it affects the state of mind positively. But navy though? Well, we do understand that dark colors tend to shrink space, but the trick here lies in the selection of its surrounding elements. To complement the darker tone, opt for furniture in white or neutral tones, and decorate the room with a clean style. The result will surprise you.

2. Blue and Green Turquoise

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

For our second recommendation, we will continue with the shade of blue, but this time along with a tone of green to bring out a sense of naturalness and freshness to the room. Instead of using furniture, we will rely on the mix of colors to maximize space. In our example, turquoise blue and turquoise green proves to be an excellent combination.

3. Red

Living Room Clean Design Living room
Clean Design
Clean Design

Warm colors like red tend to fill the room with energy and life. However, you have to be careful when choosing the right shade of red, as it might become too strong and overwhelming. It is encouraged to select shades such as cherry or burgundy red, and combine it with other neutral colors like white to reduce the amount of energy in the room.

4. Textures on the wall

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Living room
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

The use of textures is another excellent trick to create a sense of space. Faux wood wallpapers are a great choice. They not only enlarge space, but give the room a touch of warmth as well. To avoid too much saturation in the room, it is suggested to use neutral colors on the rest of the walls.

5. Decor on white

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Living room
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

In the beginning of the article, we mentioned that white is the obvious solution in enlarging space. However, as explained, white can be a boring color. To give the room more personality, a very simple and effective way is to decorate the plain walls with paintings or graphics. This will allow your room to reflect light effectively without leaving the walls completely bland.

6. Bicolor: grey and white

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Another way to utilize white in your room is to paint one side of the walls gray or beige. Then , select furnitures with similar color to create a clean and balanced environment. To prevent it from being too dull, you can incorporate the elements of color in furnitures or house decor like the lamp or cushions. 

7. Green lime

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Living room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Green provides volume and light to the room, along with a naturey feeling. However, we recommend it to be used accordingly due to its strong yellow tone. If the entire room is painted in lime green, the energy reflected by the color will be too overwhelming. Hence, creating an opposing effect.

8. Minimalist white

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Living room
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you wish to maximize space in the room, use sheer white. Apply the clean and minimalist color on everything including walls, furnitures and curtains. This will allow full light and radiance to penetrate throughout your 15 square-metered living room, making it look more spacious than it actually is.

9. Color as the center of attention

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Living room
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

Another way to make a room shine is to enhance the neutral tones with colored elements. In this case, while complementing the beige furnitures with walls of identical color, the enlargement of space can be achieved by generating attention to a specific point. The point of focus can be contributed by any color of your choice like blue, red, yellow, which in this case is the wine-colored wall.

10. Pastel colors

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

Pastel and neutral colors produce similar effects. For instance, certain shades of blue are able to enhance positivity that is being transmitted into the room. It contributes to a relaxing effect, making it an ideal color for the living room.

