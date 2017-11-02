10 inspiring ways to create a stunning living room in beige

Beige is a color that can create a beautiful and relaxing backdrop for the living room. While some homeowners may prefer bolder hues for their décor, those who want a more timeless look can do no better than this neutral.

Color plays an important part in design. It can highlight certain areas in the room and set the tone – literally and figuratively – for the entire space. Beige is always a sure-fire win. It goes well with any other color in the spectrum, but it can be just as stunning when used on its own. From classic Victorian design to ultra-modern residences, this neutral hue suits a variety of styles as well. Exuding both elegance and warmth, beige is a color that never goes out of style.

Not convinced beige is the right fit for your home? Here are homify’s top 10 living rooms that incorporated beige beautifully in their designs.