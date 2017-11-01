A modern home with a playful roof design

Quirky and inspired architecture elevates this two-storey family home into a stylish residence that’s truly one-of-a-kind. While its design is certainly extraordinary, this featured house shows that you don’t need a sprawling acres-wide property or luxurious materials to make your dream home stand out.

There are a lot of factors that go into the house’s overall look. From the doors and windows to the varying materials used throughout, every detail is important in building a beautiful and cohesive home. In this ideabook, we focus on the way Japanese architectural group arc-d tackled the roof of this featured residence to create an eye-catching façade. The unique shape is bold yet tastefully minimalist and clean, an outstanding example of modern originality.