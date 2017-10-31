10 budget-friendly ideas for the garden

Let’s face it, landscaping can be very pricey. While it’s important to keep the garden well-maintained and pretty, the sheer expense of doing so means there are a lot of gardens out there that end up falling in disarray. Though money may be tight, don’t let yours be one of them. There are plenty of ways to breathe new life into the garden without spending an arm and a leg.

From adding charming little accessories to DIY projects that make use of your green thumb, you can definitely update your home with a few bucks and a bit of creative thinking. Try these 10 simple gardening tricks that lets you create a gorgeous outdoor space without breaking the bank.