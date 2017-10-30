Your browser is out-of-date.

13 stunning indoor-outdoor living spaces you’ll love

Naia Carlos
Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Indoor-outdoor living is becoming increasingly popular, especially when there’s a beautiful view surrounding the residence. It lets residents bask in the natural environment and relax completely in the comfort of their own home. In tropical countries like the Philippines, where the climate is pleasant nearly all-year-round, these kinds of spaces are ideal.

Here are 13 chic examples of indoor-outdoor living that can inspire you to try it out in your own home.

1. Open to nature

Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

If the residence is surrounded by lush and unspoiled nature, why cover it up? Instead of keeping the indoors totally isolated from the idyllic environment, opt for clear glass walls and windows that can make you feel like your sitting in the heart of the rainforest. Full-length glass walls can also help families keep electric bills down as ample natural light during the day makes it unnecessary to turn on all the lights.

2. A dining room extending outdoors

Création Maison / Porto-Vecchio , Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

In this featured home, the dining space extends to a gorgeous nature-inspired terrace. The designer opted to use natural materials like wood and stone in the patio, creating a subtle line between the indoor and outdoor spaces even when the sliding doors are completely open. Layouts like this are particularly ideal for families who enjoy get-togethers as the space can host plenty of additional people during parties.

3. Transparent glass doors

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Glass sliding doors are popular as it lets the residents enjoy unobstructed views without exposing the interiors to natural elements like dirt and rain. Tip: position glass doors or large windows in a spot that affords relaxing views of the garden, instead of a glimpse of a busy street.

4. The perfect bedroom balcony

Réinvention Maison / Saint Cyr sur Mer , Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

If you have a small bedroom, a connecting balcony or terrace can provide you with a sitting corner that you don’t have the space for indoors. A tiny nook outside is perfect, furnished with a lounge chair and even a small side table for a drink and a book.

5. Enjoy the sunshine

Réinvention / La Cadière d'Azur , Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

Another benefit of indoor-outdoor spaces is it allows a healthy amount of sunlight into the home. Using clear glass for sliding doors, walls and windows are great for letting ample natural light inside, but for those who want to enjoy sunbathing once and a while, a beautiful deck to lounge on could be a good investment. It’s best to install decks like these on the second floor for maximum privacy and the best sceneries.

6. Open bathrooms

Réinvention / La Cadière d'Azur , Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

Most of the time, bathrooms are closed off from every other space in the house to ensure privacy. However, as seen in the featured home, architects can experiment and make the design of the bathrooms more open and airy without necessarily sacrificing its solitude. This bath can be accessed without doors, and it also opens to an outdoor deck.

7. Dining in nature

Exterior photos - Herceghalom - HUN, Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography

Exterior photos—Herceghalom—HUN

This dining room is cleverly designed to integrate the beauty of its surroundings into the room. All sides are open, even the ceilings. On particularly hot days – or when some measure of privacy is desired – there are shutters and curtains provided to shield the room from light, heat and view. Even the ceiling can be shut.

8. Three sides of glass walls

Creekside Residence, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

A stunning space with three walls made of clear glass can feel like an oasis in the heart of the residence. While it’s connected to the rest of the house, the room is almost completely surrounded by nature. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy a relaxing meal or a cup of coffee in the morning.

9. High ceilings

Fitty Wun, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

An indoor-outdoor living space is even more striking when paired with sky-high ceilings. The vertical expanse makes the space feel even greater and a much bigger part of nature. Here, the airy living room opens into a large wooden deck.

10. Playing with light

concentration, 建築設計事務所SAI工房
建築設計事務所SAI工房

This two-storey window design extends the length of the winding staircase, creating a stunning play of light and shadow. The different times of the day create a dynamic atmosphere in the space.

11. Open to the façade

Casa Porto, ODVO Arquitetura e Urbanismo
ODVO Arquitetura e Urbanismo

If the property is not too big, an additional living space outside – a deck or terrace – is not necessary. This open living room opens directly onto the lawn, so it doesn’t take up the extra space of a separate terrace but still provides the leisurely living of an indoor-outdoor area.

12. A tiny home with big potential

Patio House, Bloot Architecture
Bloot Architecture

This home may be small, but size doesn’t have to limit one house’s possibilities. The designer used plenty of glass to create an atmosphere that feels in harmony with nature. Warm lighting keeps the interiors cozy along with minimalist design that doesn’t clutter the limited space.

Patio House, Bloot Architecture
Bloot Architecture

Large glass sliding doors throughout the home allows for easy flow and convenient access of all the rooms, and the transition outdoors is just as natural. When working with a smaller house design, opt for smaller furniture as well to create more space visually.

13. Nature-inspired wooden home

軌跡の家, FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

An indoor-outdoor design particularly suits natural materials as seen in this beautiful wooden home. From the bright trim of the glass doors and windows to the softer palatte of the flooring, it’s a refreshing home that displays true design ingenuity.

