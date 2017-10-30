6 cool chalkboard paint ideas you should definitely try

Chalkboard paint is one of the hottest trends in interior design, especially for homeowners who are creative and maybe even a little bit kooky. While it may not be for everyone, those who opt for this design feature will find the possibilities it creates refreshing and fun. The black surface, combined with chalk and some imagination, transforms any room into a creative zone where residents can put their ideas directly on the wall.

In this ideabook, we have put together several of our favorite chalkboard rooms. Get inspired by the great examples below and pick up some valuable tips from professionals before getting started on your own project.