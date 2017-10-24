25 small garden ideas to decorate your home

A small garden can transform the entire façade of a house. Even just a tiny patch of flowers adds color, fragrance and vitality to the outdoor space, regardless of the size, location or class of the plants. With a bit of creativity, inspiration and careful planning, residents can make the most out of their small backyards and create a beautiful sanctuary outdoors. In this ideabook, we share our favorite small garden ideas that the whole family can enjoy.
Some residences have a small corrider between the gate and the house itself. While these limited spaces can be a challenge to decorate, creating a small garden here will brighten up the outside hall. There’s no need to pack too many plants in such a narrow area. As in the featured home above, a few flourishing plants, stones and a pebbled surface can be enough to transform a small space into an amazing outdoor corner.
To spruce up a small space, a blend of different small garden decorations can keep it colorful and diverse. Try an assortment of plants, and adding terracotta or stone to the mix.
With little space, sometimes all you can do is let the plants speak for themselves. Choose unique flowers and shrubs that can give your space a particularly special touch.
Sure, experimentation is nice, but some homeowners prefer going for a traditional garden. No need for too much décor. Plants and smooth stones are an easy and popular combination.
If you don’t have a dedicated garden space at all, go for a smaller replica. Check out the featured photo above, which has all the elements of an actual garden: vegetation, pebbles, gravel, a bamboo wall and even a fountain.
Don’t have the room for an actual garden? Find a good corner indoors and furnish it with natural elements. Not only does it bring a touch of nature inside the house, but it also offers a great nook for some alone time. It can be the perfect mini-garden to spend a few contemplative moments everyday.
When designed with a little creativity and vision, your collection of plants can add an artistic touch to the room. Seek the help of a professional to help you create the “art installation” that suits the look of your home.
It’s not just the right plants that makes up a beautiful but small house garden. The right pots are a big part of the picture. A nice mix of different sizes and designs help keep the space dynamic yet uncluttered. Some homeowners even choose differently colored ones to add more personality to their garden.
A garden does not have to be simply a decorative part of the house, but a functional part of the home where residents can retreat for rest and relaxation. Add a few pieces of furniture to make it more homey, including some chairs to sit on when you want to spend more than a few minutes in the garden.
Lack of space really shouldn’t keep you from creating a green space. The vertical garden is perfect for tiny living spaces – and it’s becoming more and more popular in this age of condominiums. Make that small apartment more attractive with a dedicated wall for plants and flowers. Balconies are particularly ideal for this type of garden.
Invite peace and harmony into your home with a zen garden. This minimalist style is eye-catching, beautiful and low-maintenance, not to mention quite easy to accomplish. It only takes careful selection of small garden decoration including plants, stones and perhaps an element of water.
Instead of a full-blown garden area, residents can simply line their backyard or parking area with a narrow plant box. With this, you get to inject a bit of color and natural charm into the home without taking up too much space.
Like we said, even a patch of soil can transform a plain house into a more homey space. Find a spot to plant a row of vibrant flowers – a small space next to the main entrance is a good place to start. This not only adds a touch of color to the residence, but also offers a more welcoming sight to guests approaching your door.
Check out this modern patio space that exudes sophistication and elegance. Adding natural life to such refined spaces are often a good idea to create a more comfortable and pleasant environment.
The water element is always a good option for residents who want peace and tranquility in their garden. Find a way to incorporate it into your space and be lulled to relaxation by the calming sight. Water also creates a harmonious balance with stone elements.
Using natural resources to highlight important parts of the house could be a good way to incorporate nature into the space – even without having an actual garden. In the featured home above, a strip of grass was used to decorate and emphasize the path towards the entrance.
Instead of using the wall for a vertical garden, a DIY garden with planters could be a brilliant way to achieve a modern yet low-cost design.
A fence in the garden can give a unique touch to the facade. It not only protects the privacy of the home, but also highlights the space that’s dedicated to the small garden. For homeowners with pets, a small fence can also keep dogs or cats from destroying your beautiful plants.
Bamboo is an excellent element for adding a timeless charm to the space. It’s particularly suited to minimalist garden areas, creating an atmosphere of calm and tranquility that is somehow as modern as it is classic. Even on its own, bamboo is a beautiful element to add in the home.
The diversity of colors will make the garden a unique and personal place. However, it’s also important to make the different shades of flowers and plants all complement each other. Choosing a neutral background – such as the gray wall above – is best to let the garden stand out.
Color is truly an important element of design – and it’s no different in the garden. Picking vibrant little flower pots is a good way to make the space more lively. Don’t be scared to go for bold colors!
The possibilities when it comes to decorating the garden or patio are endless. Aside from large potted plant, you can place small potted plants on the wall to add structure and originality to the home.
A combination of modern and minimalist elements, this garden features water and a hanging garden that gives a spectacular touch to the home’s foyer. Geometric shapes, clean lines and glass all combine to complement the wall garden beautifully.
As with any decorative element, lighting plays a big part in highlighting the beauty of the garden – and to keep them alive at night. Play around with light, from spotlights trained on your favorite plants to light fixtures built on the planters. With lamps and lanterns, you can create the atmosphere you desire in your outdoor space.
This is your garden so don’t be afraid to go for what you want. A purple garden may not be the most popular design out there, but as seen above, it can work spectacularly.
