Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 small garden ideas to decorate your home

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

A small garden can transform the entire façade of a house. Even just a tiny patch of flowers adds color, fragrance and vitality to the outdoor space, regardless of the size, location or class of the plants. With a bit of creativity, inspiration and careful planning, residents can make the most out of their small backyards and create a beautiful sanctuary outdoors. In this ideabook, we share our favorite small garden ideas that the whole family can enjoy.

1. A narrow garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Some residences have a small corrider between the gate and the house itself. While these limited spaces can be a challenge to decorate, creating a small garden here will brighten up the outside hall. There’s no need to pack too many plants in such a narrow area. As in the featured home above, a few flourishing plants, stones and a pebbled surface can be enough to transform a small space into an amazing outdoor corner.

2. Combination of different elements

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

To spruce up a small space, a blend of different small garden decorations can keep it colorful and diverse. Try an assortment of plants, and adding terracotta or stone to the mix.

3. Defining the space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

With little space, sometimes all you can do is let the plants speak for themselves. Choose unique flowers and shrubs that can give your space a particularly special touch.

4. Keep it safe

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Sure, experimentation is nice, but some homeowners prefer going for a traditional garden. No need for too much décor. Plants and smooth stones are an easy and popular combination.

5. A small garden replica

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If you don’t have a dedicated garden space at all, go for a smaller replica. Check out the featured photo above, which has all the elements of an actual garden: vegetation, pebbles, gravel, a bamboo wall and even a fountain.

6. Transforming a corner indoors

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Don’t have the room for an actual garden? Find a good corner indoors and furnish it with natural elements. Not only does it bring a touch of nature inside the house, but it also offers a great nook for some alone time. It can be the perfect mini-garden to spend a few contemplative moments everyday.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Art in the garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

When designed with a little creativity and vision, your collection of plants can add an artistic touch to the room. Seek the help of a professional to help you create the “art installation” that suits the look of your home.

8. Decorate with pots

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

It’s not just the right plants that makes up a beautiful but small house garden. The right pots are a big part of the picture. A nice mix of different sizes and designs help keep the space dynamic yet uncluttered. Some homeowners even choose differently colored ones to add more personality to their garden.

9. Add some furniture

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A garden does not have to be simply a decorative part of the house, but a functional part of the home where residents can retreat for rest and relaxation. Add a few pieces of furniture to make it more homey, including some chairs to sit on when you want to spend more than a few minutes in the garden.

10. A vertical garden

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Lack of space really shouldn’t keep you from creating a green space. The vertical garden is perfect for tiny living spaces – and it’s becoming more and more popular in this age of condominiums. Make that small apartment more attractive with a dedicated wall for plants and flowers. Balconies are particularly ideal for this type of garden.

11. Zen garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Invite peace and harmony into your home with a zen garden. This minimalist style is eye-catching, beautiful and low-maintenance, not to mention quite easy to accomplish. It only takes careful selection of small garden decoration including plants, stones and perhaps an element of water.

12. Plant boxes

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Instead of a full-blown garden area, residents can simply line their backyard or parking area with a narrow plant box. With this, you get to inject a bit of color and natural charm into the home without taking up too much space.

13. Small and colorful

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern style gardens
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Like we said, even a patch of soil can transform a plain house into a more homey space. Find a spot to plant a row of vibrant flowers – a small space next to the main entrance is a good place to start. This not only adds a touch of color to the residence, but also offers a more welcoming sight to guests approaching your door.

14. A more sophisticated space

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern style gardens Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

Check out this modern patio space that exudes sophistication and elegance. Adding natural life to such refined spaces are often a good idea to create a more comfortable and pleasant environment.

15. Water and stone

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern style gardens
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

The water element is always a good option for residents who want peace and tranquility in their garden. Find a way to incorporate it into your space and be lulled to relaxation by the calming sight. Water also creates a harmonious balance with stone elements.

16. Highlighting significant details

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern style gardens
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

Using natural resources to highlight important parts of the house could be a good way to incorporate nature into the space – even without having an actual garden. In the featured home above, a strip of grass was used to decorate and emphasize the path towards the entrance.

17. Use planters

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern style gardens
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Instead of using the wall for a vertical garden, a DIY garden with planters could be a brilliant way to achieve a modern yet low-cost design.

18. House with a fence

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A fence in the garden can give a unique touch to the facade. It not only protects the privacy of the home, but also highlights the space that’s dedicated to the small garden. For homeowners with pets, a small fence can also keep dogs or cats from destroying your beautiful plants.

19. Bamboo reeds

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern style gardens Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Bamboo is an excellent element for adding a timeless charm to the space. It’s particularly suited to minimalist garden areas, creating an atmosphere of calm and tranquility that is somehow as modern as it is classic. Even on its own, bamboo is a beautiful element to add in the home.

20. A multicolored garden

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern style gardens
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

The diversity of colors will make the garden a unique and personal place. However, it’s also important to make the different shades of flowers and plants all complement each other. Choosing a neutral background – such as the gray wall above – is best to let the garden stand out.

21. Pots that pop with color

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Color is truly an important element of design – and it’s no different in the garden. Picking vibrant little flower pots is a good way to make the space more lively. Don’t be scared to go for bold colors!

22. Inventive use of pots

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

The possibilities when it comes to decorating the garden or patio are endless. Aside from large potted plant, you can place small potted plants on the wall to add structure and originality to the home.

23. A futuristic garden

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style gardens
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

A combination of modern and minimalist elements, this garden features water and a hanging garden that gives a spectacular touch to the home’s foyer. Geometric shapes, clean lines and glass all combine to complement the wall garden beautifully.

24. Dramatic lighting

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern style gardens
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

As with any decorative element, lighting plays a big part in highlighting the beauty of the garden – and to keep them alive at night. Play around with light, from spotlights trained on your favorite plants to light fixtures built on the planters. With lamps and lanterns, you can create the atmosphere you desire in your outdoor space.

25. Dare to experiment

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern style gardens
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

This is your garden so don’t be afraid to go for what you want. A purple garden may not be the most popular design out there, but as seen above, it can work spectacularly.

Is there something missing from your existing garden? Get inspired to add a sitting area in your outdoor space with our 10 sitting areas that make the garden more beautiful.

A brilliant house constructed for under 1.5 million pesos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks