A brilliant house constructed for under 1.5 million pesos

A beautiful abode usually comes at a hefty price, but this particularly charming living space shows that a dream house doesn’t necessarily cost an arm and a leg.

Creating a wonderful home for the family, whether it’s in the middle of the city or tucked away in the suburbs, is truly priceless. However, a limited budget can be quite crippling to a project of this magnitude. After all, there are endless of expenses involved in this undertaking from an array of different materials to ever-increasing labor costs.

Pinching pennies can be difficult, but if you make the right choices it’s certainly possible and ultimately worth the trouble. This two-storey BSC Construction home shows, it’s possible to create a beautiful residence without shelling out too much cash in the process.