A brilliant house constructed for under 1.5 million pesos

A beautiful abode usually comes at a hefty price, but this particularly charming living space shows that a dream house doesn’t necessarily cost an arm and a leg.
Creating a wonderful home for the family, whether it’s in the middle of the city or tucked away in the suburbs, is truly priceless. However, a limited budget can be quite crippling to a project of this magnitude. After all, there are endless of expenses involved in this undertaking from an array of different materials to ever-increasing labor costs.
Pinching pennies can be difficult, but if you make the right choices it’s certainly possible and ultimately worth the trouble. This two-storey BSC Construction home shows, it’s possible to create a beautiful residence without shelling out too much cash in the process.
As previously mentioned, the cost of building a house depends on a lot of different factors. Labor and construction materials play a big role in determining the final price tag. The location can also be an important element as houses in the provinces can be a bit more affordable.
This two-storey half-wooden residence is tucked away in the province, which makes it easier for potential homeowners to stick to their budget. Timber can be quite an expensive material to work with, but this house balances it with other materials such as cement, concrete and brick to keep the expenses down.
As seen in the photo above, the two-storey abode features a reinforced concrete structure on the ground floor. This is a great economical option as well as a sturdy one. Meanwhile, the second floor is primarily crafted from wood including the walls and the roof structure. Wood is a beautiful material that exudes warmth, even able to drive a house’s value up due to its aesthetic qualities and incredible durability.
Inside, even the lower storey of the house is impeccably constructed. While some may prefer to go all timber for their house, don’t discount the benefits of injecting a bit of concrete there to mix things up. Much of the interiors of this residence like the beams, walls and flooring are built from concrete, which is a great material to work with in its own right. Concrete is not only strong, but also efficient in controlling the energy, temperature and noise inside the house. It’s also known to be durable, fire-resistant and quite eco-friendly.
One of the distinct characteristics of this residence is the kitchen’s location. The room, which is usually found in the heart of the main living area of the house, is constructed in a separate space here. This design, along with the abundance of windows and open space, ensures that the scents of whatever’s cooking do not overwhelm the other areas of the house. For those who enjoy cooking with plenty of strong spices and herbs, opting for a separate kitchen could be a smart decision.
Another way to lower the expenses of construction is choosing the right finishes that aren’t too opulent. In the first floor of the featured house, we see that the architect opted for medium-sized brown tiles that creates a seamless transition to the primarily wooden second storey.
Tile is a wonderful option as it’s a very hardy and durable surface, able to last many years with proper maintenance and care. Another great thing about tiles is the variety of options out there. With a wide range of colors, patterns and sizes, it can be the perfect fit to any room in the house.
Here’s the finished residence. While it looks like the perfect family home, the tips and tricks above helped keep the price tag manageable at about PHP 1,300,000. Minimum expenses at maximum value – isn’t it a great deal for family on a strict budget?
