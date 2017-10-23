Dining tables: round or rectangular?

Meanwhile, rectangular tables are known to be very practical, functional and comfortable to all kinds of diners. They are a perfect fit for elongated dining rooms, but also allow more diners in less space. As a design piece, it’s also more versatile since you can even push it against the wall if there is limited space.

In the end, would you go for a round or rectangular table? It ultimately depends on the most important point: your personal taste. Finding the right elements for the home isn’t just about weighing the pros and cons of each piece, but finding individual pieces that you actually like and would enjoy seeing everyday. There are endless of spectacular dining sets out there, so go out and find the perfect one for you.

Looking for style pegs that will suit a tiny residence? Check out these 30 stunning dining rooms for small houses.