7 tips to identify a load-bearing wall

When renovating a house that involves moving or eliminating divisional elements, it’s important to determine whether the walls are merely to separate the spaces or they’re load-bearing walls that are part of the house’s foundation. Load walls, also known as supporting walls, are known to have structural function, working in solidarity with other structural elements of the building such as arches, vaults, beams and others that work to support the building.

This process is particularly important when reforming or rehabilitating houses that are located in old buildings and rural or countryside settings as these architectural types commonly count on a load-bearing construction. There are instances when a house or building has collapsed due to having made a change without appropriate permits or technical advice regarding the load-bearing walls.

Fortunately, architects are more aware and equipped to deal with the dangers of handling load-bearing walls nowadays. Professional consultation is best if you’re planning to make adjustments on your walls, but knowing the basics could also be advantageous. Get started by reading the easy ways on how to tell if it is a load-bearing wall or not.