10 charming rustic kitchens for the modern home

Oak is arguably one of the most popular types of wood when it comes to creating rustic kitchens. If you’d rather not go with oak, walnut, beech and mahogany are also commonly used. For those who find natural wood too expensive or high-maintenance, laminates and other materials that look like wood are good alternatives.

In this kitchen, the hue of the natural wooden beams contrast beautifully with the pearl gray of the island and tiles. Different types of chairs with similar colors also add a delightfully unrefined touch to the space. To keep the kitchen modern, industrial elements like the metal light fixtures are fitted throughout the room.