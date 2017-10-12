10 incredible flooring options that look like wood

Natural wood is a noble material that enchants homeowners all over the world for its beauty and tradition. It’s also known for its incredible durable and very resistant. Any residence with natural wooden floors are instantly transformed into a more pleasant and cozy retreat.

However, natural wooden floors are also more expensive, plus it requires a more thorough and time-consuming maintenance. For people who don’t have the time, money and patience for this material, but want the look and warmth of it in their homes, imitation wood flooring is a good option.

Nowadays, there are a multitude of modern materials that mimic wood uncannily. From ceramics and porcelain to laminate or vinyl floors, there are many good choices that offer the pleasant visual quality of wood even without sharing its price tag and maintenance requirements. Here are 10 of the favorite examples of wood-like flooring around.