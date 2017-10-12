10 incredible flooring options that look like wood

Natural wood is a noble material that enchants homeowners all over the world for its beauty and tradition. It’s also known for its incredible durable and very resistant. Any residence with natural wooden floors are instantly transformed into a more pleasant and cozy retreat.
However, natural wooden floors are also more expensive, plus it requires a more thorough and time-consuming maintenance. For people who don’t have the time, money and patience for this material, but want the look and warmth of it in their homes, imitation wood flooring is a good option.
Nowadays, there are a multitude of modern materials that mimic wood uncannily. From ceramics and porcelain to laminate or vinyl floors, there are many good choices that offer the pleasant visual quality of wood even without sharing its price tag and maintenance requirements. Here are 10 of the favorite examples of wood-like flooring around.
Vinyl floors are an excellent alternative to natural wood. In this featured home, the kitchen flooring is made of vinyl that is a remarkable imitation of wood. The rustic effect is charming, especially with paired with wooden beams overhead and the natural brick walls. Vinyl’s durability is an ideal fit for a busy kitchen setting and the material also muffles the residents’ footsteps, so it is great for those who want a tranquil environment.
Another way to mimic the appearance of natural wood is by using tiles. It’s one of the most popular materials for flooring throughout the house because of its easy maintenance, affordability and durability. There are also an endless variety of tile types, some of which bear uncanny similarities to wood. Here, the pattern of the imitation wood flooring exude retro charm and adds depth to the room.
Stoneware is a beautiful material by itself, but some architects use this incredibly strong type of flooring and enhance it visually by making seem like wood. There are definite similarities, even down to the irregular coloring. In the featured home above, stoneware’s imitation of wood exudes muted elegance. The neutral hues throughout the living space matches the subdued natural flooring and creates a tranquil atmosphere ideal for relaxation.
Surrounded by nature and overlooking a beautiful view, this featured home deserves flooring that matches its stunning backdrop. Here’s another example of how vinyl flooring replicates wood wonderfully. Vinyl, made of plastic and printed with the appearance of the wood, can be a more preferable option than natural wood due to its easy application and better resistance. Anti static and sterilized, it does not develop fungi or bacteria and is great for Ideal for rooms like the kitchen and bathrooms.
The gray tones and rustic effect of the floors complement the aged style – and adds a bit of elegance in the mix. It’s manufactured with a self-supporting system that involves placing the different pieces of the structure on a smooth and paved hearth, connecting each piece through a click or lock. The fuss-free and quick installation make this a great option.
The laminate is another popular type of flooring, dating back to the 1970s in Sweden. It quickly established itself as a simple option that offers great variety. Laminate is similar to parquet and made from a good conglomerate with a laminated surface. While its durability isn’t quite up to parquet’s par, you can extend its lifespan with proper and regular care.
Another variant of laminate flooring is presented here, flooring that is made from panels of wood fibers that are adhered and pressed. This particular example reproduces the appearance of oak beautifully.
With the new technologies in digitized printing, porcelain flooring that is an imitation of wood is entirely possible. The irregular shades and knots that are characteristic of natural wood is even replicated, creating the sensation of authentic wood flooring. Porcelain floors are known for its sturdiness and durability, able to withstand heavy foot traffic and scratches with little problem.
New and advanced printing technologies allow professionals to install ceramic flooring that appear smooth and natural. Here, we see a spectacular execution of ceramic flooring that imitate wood up to the smallest detail.
Finally, we round off the list with stoneware floors that makes use of different shades to emphasize and replicate the raw beauty of wood. Warm, welcoming and yet polished, this design is perfect for rustic country homes.
