House façade ideas: what material is the right one for you?

First impressions are crucial and, in the case of houses, first impressions are formed the moment people set their eyes on the façade. It’s the first thing guests will see when they visit or even just pass by your house, so you have to make sure they’re seeing something remarkable. The exteriors should be in harmony with the interiors with similar architectural and artistic styles.

There are endless of classifications of façades from composition and style to ornaments and era. In this ideabook, we will be tackling the different materials for house façades. The variety can make it difficult to choose one, but this guide can help narrow down your choices.