14 staircases perfect for small houses

Stairs are more than just a simple element that connects the different levels of the house. Spanning the various storeys indoors, staircases can even become the epicenter of the house with a little originality and design. There are many different styles with a variety of materials, shapes and sizes.

Since the stairway has such a commanding presence in any multi-level structure, it’s important to choose the right one for your home. For small houses, stairs will take up a big chunk of the space and it’s even more crucial that you have the ideal design. In this ideabook, we present 14 of our favorite staircases that’s found in small or medium houses. Each one is spectacularly designed with a distinct style that perfectly suits the home.

Find the perfect stairs for your two-storey house with the help of our guidelines below.