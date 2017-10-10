7 brilliant ideas for your bathroom walls

Renovations in the bathroom can be a big headache. After all, it’s a room that’s quite different from the rest of the house. For one, it’s more humid in the bathroom. It’s also usually smaller than other rooms, so interior designers need to be smarter about taking advantage of the available area.

Mixing function and style in a limited space is challenging. One way to maximize the entire room is to use all of the elements inside – like the walls. This ideabook focuses on wall coverings, which can breathe new life into any room with the right execution. There are several options you can go for, from low-maintenance tilings to beautiful wood. Get an idea about different kinds of bathroom wall coverings below.