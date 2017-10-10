Your browser is out-of-date.

35 great ideas for stone and brick walls

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Living room
Sometimes, a home or a room can be pleasant enough, but there is just something missing that keeps it from being a truly beautiful space. It may just be a simple detail, a beautiful piece of furniture or some other element that can give distinct character to the house.

One thing that can add extra personality to a plain room is a wall of stone or brick. This is becoming an increasingly common installation in modern homes that can completely change the atmosphere of a room.

In general, stone walls can be divided into two different types: natural stone (usually slate or quartz) and reconstituted stone that’s merely mixed cement imitating the look of natural stone. Finally, the last of the options is brick. It’s the most economical choice and fits particularly well in kitchens. While brick is quite recognizable, it offers a wide range of diversity as well from classic red bricks to white painted ones.

Whether you’re thinking of adding a stone or brick wall to the interiors or the exterior façade, it can transform your home into a more attractive place that’s full of personality. In this ideabook, we present you with 35 cool designs of stone walls and exposed brick fittings. Enjoy!

1. Stone wall in the kitchen

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The kitchen is a great place to introduce a new note of elegance and character, especially since there is a limited space dedicated for décor in the kitchen. In the featured room, the black reconstituted stone wall contrasts nicely with the sleek white cabinets. It also acts much like splashback tiles as well as creates a modern and sophisticated atmosphere in the room.

2. Reconstituted stone in the living room

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

Wide spaces can make it difficult to focus on just one aspect of design. A reconstituted stone wall in the living room can act as the focal point, as shown in the featured room where it is strategically placed and lit behind the couch.

3. Well-lit stone wall

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign BS - Holzdesign Living room
BS—Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

One important factor in adding a stone wall to the house is lighting. If it’s not properly illuminated, the beautiful décor can go unnoticed and even make the living space seem dimmer.

4. Natural stone in the dining room

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Natural stone walls are the ideal choice for homeowners who want to add a rustic look to the home. It’s not necessary for all the walls to be stone; a single wall in the dining room may be enough to inject a bit of rustic charm in the space.

5. Stone corridor

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

Corridors and hallways in the home can be quite plain compared to the rest of the house. Instead of leaving it blank or going the usual route of hanging photographs here, try reconstituted stone. It adds life and personality to any transit space and can even make the corridor a little cooler.

6. Slate for the staircase

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

The stairway area is one of the busiest points of houses with more than one floor. However, its nature can make them difficult to decorate. One solution is the placement of a natural stone wall like this featured home above. As you can see, slate works beautifully with wood.

7. Niches made of natural stone

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Niches have become an increasingly popular for interior design and decoration. These “holes in the walls” are aesthetically attractive, especially these ones that are natural stone quartzite.

8. Natural stone wall in the bathroom

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

Much like the kitchen, the bathroom has limited space for opulent decorations. Instead, built-in ones need to suffice such as this beautiful natural stone wall that makes the bath area look a lot more sophisticated and relaxing.

9. Combinations of stones

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco Attività Edili Cameli Marco Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Embrace creativity! Mixing different types of natural stone – for example, slate and quartz – can make for a colorful and stunning wall. It also allows your home to be one-of-a-kind and original.

10. A successful mix of styles

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Living room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Here’s another example of a designer creating an original space. The white reconstituted stone wall helps create a natural yet elegant atmosphere while a combination of rustic and modern furnishings add eclectic charm to the room.

11. Bricks and wood in the kitchen

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Kitchen
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

Here’s another example of how rustic elements can appear in modern spaces and exist in incredible harmony. In the featured home, organic elements like the brick wall and wooden table add a brilliant flourish to the modern kitchen.

12. Mirrors with stone

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Complete the picture by adding complementary elements near the reconstituted stone wall that draws attention to it instead of diminishing its value. Mirrors are good options – plus, it makes the space look bigger and brighter.

13. Pretty lighting to enhance reconstituted stone wall

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

14. Charming stone section in plain room

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU EKIDAZU Living room
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

This room shows how installing a stone wall to even just a small section of the living room can elevate its elegance immeasurably. Without this feature, the all-white room can appear plain and much too bare. With the stone embellishment, it transforms into a stunning and cozy living space.

15. A luxury entrance

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

The entrance or lobby is the first glimpse of the house, so creating a pleasant look in this space is essential. A reconstituted stone wall in the lobby evokes a tasteful yet elegant mood.

16. Slate at different heights

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Living room
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

Notice how one wall is fully covered in slate, while the rest of the walls feature slate at just half or third of its full height. This technique is a great way to incorporate slate in the whole room for a charming “surround” effect.

17. Stone wall with a fireplace

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Living room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

18. Stone, stone, stone

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Rustic style bathroom
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

While it’s popular to dedicate just a single wall of the room for stone, you don’t have to limit yourself to one if you don’t want to. Definitely, a bedroom or living area dressed in this material can be an inspiring place to be. Stone in a lighter hue and a healthy amount of windows can help keep the space bright and airy.

19. Natural stone in the bathroom

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

The beautiful thing about natural stone is that it can suit both modern and traditional styles perfectly. Here, it’s accompanied with wooden ceiling beams and other classic details such as furniture, toilets and plants. All together, the different elements keep this bathroom full of the charm of yesteryears.

20. Create industrial spaces with brick

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Brick works particularly well in homes that are inspired by the industrial aesthetic. Ultra-modern, clean furniture complete the industrial style kitchen and dining area above.

21. Use the brick wall to define the various uses in the kitchen

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson Kitchen
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

22. Natural stone wall in the living room

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Although they help cool down interior spaces, the stone walls actually give the spaces a unique warmth aesthetically. Combined with other features such as natural lighting or wood flooring and ceilings, it can be key in making your room a very cozy space.

23. Exterior walls with natural stone

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist house
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

24. White brick

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

In love with an all-white aesthetic? There’s no need to give it up if you want to add stone or brick into the mix. In this featured home, the brick wall painted in white is one of the main design elements of this eclectic and lively bedroom.

25. Like stone, brick walls seen give the bathroom character

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Brown
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

26. A charming kitchen with ceramic brick

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic White
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

This minimalist kitchen, with a ceramic brick backdrop, is truly full of contemporary charm. Straight lines and a black and white theme create a great vibe that’s both fresh and straight-forward.

27. Another white brick wall in the bedroom

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Modern style bedroom
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

28. A restful space with natural stone

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga Architetto Teresa Costalunga Classic style bedroom
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

This bedroom with sloped walls is already a comfy space, but splashing the low wall with natural stone makes it even more inviting to rest and cuddle under the sheets.

29. An exposed brick wall

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH Wahl GmbH Kitchen
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

A brick wall adds a little bit of classic flair to any room. When paired with vintage furniture that are filled with character, it can become the most spectacular space in the house.

30. Different types of natural stone for the stairway

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

31. A homey living room with stone walls and a fireplace

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

We fell instantly in love with this expansive living room that features a few stone walls and warm hues throughout. 

32. Natural wraparound stone

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Each of the walls of this attractive apartment are covered in natural stone. Contrary to what it may seem, the choice of stone gives the space a unique character, offering a cozy and intimate atmosphere in the room.

33. Natural stone wall combined with pink granite floors

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

A pristine stone divider can be a great way to incorporate stone into an existing space. Here, it adds a tasteful flair to the hallway. 

34. Brick creates a contemporary and very personal atmosphere

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

35. The charm of natural stone

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA CASABELLA Minimalist dining room
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

Whether it’s on just one wall or more, the charm of natural stone walls is undeniable. For people who want to add character to their nondescript walls, don’t discount the possibility of adding a brick wall or stone to your house for a sensational effect.

For more brilliant ideas for the walls, read our six beautiful decorating ideas for high walls

Brighten Up Your Dark Room with These 7 Tips

