35 great ideas for stone and brick walls

Sometimes, a home or a room can be pleasant enough, but there is just something missing that keeps it from being a truly beautiful space. It may just be a simple detail, a beautiful piece of furniture or some other element that can give distinct character to the house.

One thing that can add extra personality to a plain room is a wall of stone or brick. This is becoming an increasingly common installation in modern homes that can completely change the atmosphere of a room.

In general, stone walls can be divided into two different types: natural stone (usually slate or quartz) and reconstituted stone that’s merely mixed cement imitating the look of natural stone. Finally, the last of the options is brick. It’s the most economical choice and fits particularly well in kitchens. While brick is quite recognizable, it offers a wide range of diversity as well from classic red bricks to white painted ones.

Whether you’re thinking of adding a stone or brick wall to the interiors or the exterior façade, it can transform your home into a more attractive place that’s full of personality. In this ideabook, we present you with 35 cool designs of stone walls and exposed brick fittings. Enjoy!