5 easy ways to make a hot room cooler

During summer months, the heat can be unbearable. Little can be done to avoid the scorching heat in the streets, and sometimes, the only relief can be to stay at home. The heat may not be so bad when you’re on the move and busy during the day, but relaxing and sleeping at night can be a challenge in a scorching hot room. Ventilation is a big part of creating a comfortable home for all the residence.

In tropical countries like the Philippines, figuring out how to make a hot room cooler can be tricky. Temperatures can shoot up in a moment’s notice at any time of the year. Here are a few tips to make things easier for you.