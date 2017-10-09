6 tips to remove lime and dirt from the shower

However elegant a shower area is – and they can get pretty opulent in modern homes – dirt can definitely affect it. There are two types that can be a problem in the bathroom. One type is lime, a mineral that builds up through time due to the sodium, magnesium and other chemicals in the water. It seeps through screens, taps or tiles, creating a grubby layer that keeps the surface from shining. While cleaning the lime is an aesthetic issue, it’s also functional because its buildup can prevent faucets or hinges of screens from working properly.

Another type of dirt that can build in the bathroom is black mold, a living bacteria that can actually be a health risk to the residents. This is why it’s important to clean mold off the shower area as soon as possible.

While it's tricky to figure out how to clean both lime and mold from the shower, there are several tried-and-tested ways to do so regularly. First, it's important to start with the right materials.