20 stunning kitchens that use marble and granite

The kitchen is a workspace, and such, even the design elements need to work together with the necessary resources so that the culinary work is done under optimal conditions. The countertop is an important element of every kitchen, a large part of the room that plays a big part in its overall aesthetic.

Because it makes up such a big part of the kitchen, the material of the countertop should be carefully considered when designing the room. The material is necessary in determining the comfort and optimization of its use. One of the most basic requirements is resistance to temperature changes. Due to their beauty, strength and durability, marble or granite countertops are a premium choice for many houses.

Despite the pros, there are a few cons to choosing these types of counters. As a porous material, marble countertops has to be cleaned quickly as soon as it is stained. Granite is similar in terms of maintenance, so it’s important to be very vigilant in cleaning these surfaces.

Still, many homeowners find that the advantages of marble and granite countertops outweigh its cons. Knock it out of the park with these 20 amazing kitchens that feature marble and granite countertops.