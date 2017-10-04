7 tricks for combining wall color with furniture

Color is an extremely important aspect of design. It sets the tone of the entire space, highlighting the specific style and bringing all the design elements together. Every piece in the room should complement the wall color to create a pleasing and cohesive look throughout the space.

The significance of color is not limited to style, though. Interior designers place a high value on color psychology when they fill the spaces of each residence. Each hue exudes a different mood or emotion that the homeowner seeks to highlight in a specific room.

While the wall color jumps out the moment you step into a room, the various hues found inside also play an important role in properly conveying the mood. After all, in the same space there are a mix of furniture, décor, appliances and other elements that are all different colors. The combination and superimposition of these shades will generate a certain color impression and awaken certain sensations. In this way, changing the color of the walls to complement the chromatic palette of the furniture can be more effective in achieving wonderful visual effects.

Combining the colors of the walls and furniture can be a tricky challenge, but it’s a rewarding project that can instantly transform a nondescript room into a beautiful living space. In this ideabook, we offer some tips and tricks that can inspire you to create combinations and play with the hues in your own home. From subdued neutrals to bold hues, each color combination will suit a particular set of furniture. Find out your perfect combo below.