4 types of outdoor flooring: advantages and disadvantages

Ceramic flooring is one of the most commonly used outdoor floors for residences. Aside from being attractive, it has many advantages: low-maintenance, easy to clean and resistant to temperature changes. The latter is important because the temperature can change in a snap outdoors.

There are very few drawbacks to ceramic flooring. Installation can be quite labor-intensive and time-consuming, leading to additional expenses in hiring a contractor. Its weight also means that it is not always recommended to be installed on upper storeys. Seek out the advice of a professional if you want to put ceramic tiles on the second floor to make sure it’s safe and the structure will be stress-free.

There are several types of ceramic floors from clay to porcelain stoneware, each one offering specific benefits.

1. Mud floor: This is ideal to provide a rustic touch to the terrace as it feels natural with irregularities and imperfections that make it very special. Although resistant, they require regular treatment and care, as they are very prone to blemishes.

2. Porcelain stoneware: Scratch resistant and able to endure high and low temperatures, it is highly recommended for its incredible durability. It is also very versatile with tiles that come in many shapes, colors and even textures that look like other materials like stone, marble and wood. Porcelain stoneware is easy enough to install. Keep in mind that because the outdoors present dramatic temperature changes, it is necessary to leave expansion joints between the tiles.

3. Normal Stoneware: This is a cheaper option that is even easier to install. However, because it’s thinner than porcelain, it is also less resistant.