7 easy tips for furnishing big rooms

Space is a luxury, but too much can easily go from a dream home to a nightmare. While smaller houses can get cramped quickly, furnishing big spaces can be so daunting that an inexperienced designer makes it too much of a mess.

Whether you live in a residence with sky-high ceilings or one that extends over a huge stretch of land, it’s important to understand the space and make it work for you. With our tips, you can learn to set up big rooms so it’s as cozy as a cottage home.