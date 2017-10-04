7 easy tips for furnishing big rooms

Space is a luxury, but too much can easily go from a dream home to a nightmare. While smaller houses can get cramped quickly, furnishing big spaces can be so daunting that an inexperienced designer makes it too much of a mess.
Whether you live in a residence with sky-high ceilings or one that extends over a huge stretch of land, it’s important to understand the space and make it work for you. With our tips, you can learn to set up big rooms so it’s as cozy as a cottage home.
When furnishing, big rooms have a decisive advantage: the sky is the limit when selecting furniture. In a large living room, you can finally get that sofa bed or L-shaped sectional you’ve been wanting, while a large bedroom allows the space for a luxurious king-sized bed.
In fact, big furnishings can make a large room much more comfortable. Not only does it fill the space, but it also keeps the design more proportional as small-scale furniture can be dwarfed in a massive living area.
Wood is the ideal material in furnishing big spaces. Whether it is in the form of furniture or the flooring, the natural material transforms an astoundingly large room appear more cozy. In general, follow this rule of thumb: the darker the wooden floor is, the more comfortable and intimate the room looks. Plus, hardwood flooring adds a lot of value to the home.
Cushions and blankets add a lot of comfort on the couch or the bed, but what about the floor? To make a big room even cozier, the floor can be designed with soft textiles. This unique carpet is perfect for furnishing very big living rooms with a one-of-a-kind shape and panels of different colors. Plus, carpets are great for keeping the feet warm and providing a safer surface for kids to play on.
Color can also be a great way to spruce up large spaces. Vibrant hues are wonderful here, filling the space in both traditional and modern designs.
In rooms with very high ceilings, we often feel a little lost or overwhelmed. With optical tricks, this can be remedied. To make the ceiling appear slightly lower, ask the painters to only paint it until a certain height. Then, paint this top section with the same color of the ceiling so it seems like a part of the ceiling.
Remember that dark colors make the walls look more spatially closer. This trick can be used for the ceiling as well as for all other walls. If the wall is painted in a dark red, blue or green, this part of the room appears smaller or closer to us. In general, darker colors are recommended for the walls of larger rooms as they provide more comfort.
Height is a little bit more challenging to work with than width, but it’s definitely solvable. For rooms with extremely high ceilings, filling the vertical space make the room appear less imposing. Floor to ceiling curtains are an effective decorative piece. In bedrooms, canopy beds can also be used with the same effect.
Learn more about mastering high walls with these six beautiful decorating ideas for high walls.
An open layout is a challenge, but it’s becoming more popular due to its flexible design potential and ability to encourage more communication and easy flow throughout the house. For homeowners who want to break the room visually, sliding doors or room dividers can be installed. This way, the room can be separated or combined as desired. Glass sliding doors are also a beautiful design element.
There’s no need to have an actual room divider installed, though. If you just want to break the space visually or want two separate sections in the room, there are other options. A daybed or L-shaped sectional can function as a room divider as well as bookshelves, a kitchen island and even a side table.
In small rooms, one has to keep the décor to a minimum. However, large rooms can benefit greatly from a personal touch. Fill the empty wall space instead of leaving it bare. Self-made embroidery frames add charm to the room. Paintings are also a good choice or even beautiful framed photographs.