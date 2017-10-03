5 clever ways to divide the kitchen from the living room

Nowadays, open living spaces or open kitchens are no longer a rarity. An open layout brings vitality to the residence and offers a true “heart” to the family home. When space is limited, having a single large common area is actually preferable than several cramped rooms.

Even with an open layout, it’s important that the different sections of the house all have their place. A designer should always try to achieve a slight optical separation between the kitchen and the living room, especially because these two rooms have such radically different functions. It shouldn’t be in a single clump lest the home appear crowded and disorganized.

There are many possibilities to separate the different sections of an open layout from each other. Here are five of our favorite ways to divide the kitchen and living room – and some tips to make it work for you.