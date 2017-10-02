10 sitting areas that make the garden more beautiful

The garden is one of the most relaxing spot in the home. Although outside, it can be an extension of the living space, a place where the residents can sit and enjoy their flourishing greenery. To accomplish this, a great sitting corner is as important as a great garden.
Fortunately, there are an endless array of ways to make this area inviting and cozy. Wood or stone? Cozy or expansive? Traditional or contemporary? There’s a garden for everyone. Here, we offer our favorites. Enjoy these 10 brilliant garden sitting areas, which can transform your outdoor space into a tranquil nook hidden from the rest of the world.
Usually, a shed is used to hold the garden tools and other small equipment. However, a little imagination can transform a small shed into a charming nook for the family. Instead of a closed-off shed in the back of the house, opt for an open air shed can double as a sitting area in the garden. A wooden construction with a roof and only two walls provides a nice and cozy corner.
This elegant living space is an outdoor spot fit for a castle. Rustic stone walls provide it with traditional flair and cushioned couches ensure that the residents are comfortable here. Candlelight and soft lamps gives the room a romantic atmosphere, and the large opening in the wall creates a pretty picture of the surroundings almost as if it’s a painting. A tip: find the best view in the garden (your favorite rose bush in bloom, a swimming pool, mountains in the distance) and position the sitting area to look directly over it.
Soft lighting also illuminate this sitting area in the garden, but it features a more modern blend of fresh colors and sleek furnishings. The shade sail provides some protection to the residents enjoying the garden, but with no walls, fresh breeze flows through the space easily. Vibrant throw pillows add even more appeal to this garden sitting area.
The classic pergola is always a good choice, especially when the homeowners have a beautiful view such as the one above. With the swimming pool just a few steps away, this is truly the perfect place for relaxation. From the wooden frame to light flowing curtains to comfy chairs, the décor play a big part in making a breezy and fun spot all day long. Flourishing plants and vibrant flowers complement the tropical-inspired roofed sitting area.
This Mediterranean-inspired sitting area will look quite at home in a stunning old-fashioned estate. Natural stone offers stylish flair to the space as well as sun and wind protection. Surrounded by trees and terracotta potted flowers, it is a pretty hideaway that lovers of the outdoors will fall in love with. Even the bicycle only adds to the picturesque sight.
Here, we have a design that’s not as playful as the previous ones. It’s quite straightforward with clean lines, smooth surfaces and neutral colors. All together, these factors create a modern picture of a garden. Plants bursting with color surround the sitting area, adding warmth to the simple landscape. Seek out the help of a professional to help you get the perfect combination of colors in your garden.
One of the most important things to consider when designing an outdoor living space is to choose furniture that won't be worn down by natural elements. Weatherproof materials are always preferred such as rattan.
For those who has a lot of family or even just enjoys having a plenty of visitors over, this sitting area is a good choice. The over-sized U-shaped couch is perfect for entertaining a large group of people and enjoying conversation with all of them at once! With a huge table within reach, it’s the ideal spot to host drinks and get-togethers with friends especially on balmy nights.
Like the last one, this sitting area is quite bigger than usual. There are two separate sections: a shaded lounging area where one can even get a quick nap in, and a second elevated deck that lets the residents sunbathe in style.
Deciding how to decorate the sitting area in the garden may be challenging, but you can’t really go wrong with wood, stone and white accents. Natural, relaxing and beautiful, the timeless design is an excellent choice for any home.
Quirky furniture can work better in the garden than anywhere else in the house. Think, Alice in Wonderland. This uniquely designed “beach basket” chair looks made to be for the outdoors with striped cushions and a basket-like shade. Without four walls to constrain your design ideas, you can really think out of the box for your sitting area in the garden.
Another worldly idea for a little space: this captivating chair area with canopy gives a dash of oriental flair into every garden. Lightweight and simple, it is perfect as a temporary seat or even for frequently moving it around a large garden. Together with the surrounding wild flowers, it makes for a very tranquil sitting area.
