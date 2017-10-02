15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

The bedroom is supposed to be a sanctuary, the one place in the world where you can relax completely. When life gets too overwhelming, this is where one can find a soothing place to sleep, chill out with a good book without being disturbed or simply spend time with one’s partner or family.

Some people feel stuck in a room that feels too small, but size doesn’t necessary have to be too limiting. Even small bedrooms have endless potential to be the most tranquil place in the whole house. When designed properly, a tiny bedroom can transform from cramped to cozy.

Here at homify, we’ve put together a collection of 15 great bedroom designs that make the most out of small spaces. Check out these clever solutions that can give you some ideas in making your cozy nest a more pleasant place to be.