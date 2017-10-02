A guide to large windows: advantages and disadvantages

Big windows can be spectacular. Whether its seen from the façade of the house or the inside, it’s definitely an eye-catching feature that’s sure to be a highlight of your new home. However, not every house or homeowner is fit for panoramic windows. After all, the effects will be felt throughout the entire residence from brightness and size to privacy of the family.

If you’re still on the fence about installing large windows in your home, let us help. Our list of the pros and cons can hopefully help you make an informed decision before taking the leap. Professional architects can also offer valuable insight in designing a beautiful set of panes fit for your home.

Enjoy!