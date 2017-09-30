10 reasons why you need a zen garden

A zen garden, originating in Japan, shows how even a space that consists mostly of gravel, stones and boulders. It’s dubbed as karesansui in Japanese, which roughly translates to dry or even spurious landscape. Such spaces are associated closely with tranquility, especially since they have long served monks as a setting for their meditation.

It is this purpose that has made it increasingly popular in modern times and throughout the world. A zen garden is a relaxing place to spend time in and having one in the residence means a beautiful oasis is only a few steps away. Plus, these dry gardens take less time and money to set up, and far easier to maintain. With the help of a trusted landscape architect, this outdoor sanctuary can be yours for the taking.

What is a zen garden and why do you need one? See for yourself in our list of 10 best reasons why it’s time to build one in your backyard.