11 counters that make small kitchens perfect

For many families, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It is here that everyone comes together to cook, eat, drink or simply spend the afternoon with their loved ones. However, not all kitchens are built the same. Some are far too tiny with hardly any room to accommodate all the equipment and tools, much less more than a few people at a time.

A kitchen fitted with a bar can offer more space for cooking and preparation. It also allows additional storage and – when done correctly – it can even double as a breakfast bar where residents can hang out or grab a quick bite. Here are 11 wonderful kitchen bars that are perfect for even the smallest spaces.