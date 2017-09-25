11 sensational houses with plenty of glass

Some of the most stunning structures in the world are made of glass. Glass façades look particularly extravagant, offering the potential for luxurious living. Designs that make use of a lot of glass are often modern and bold, suited for adventurous individuals who enjoy standing out.

Aside from being visually brilliant, there are a lot of other advantages to living in a house made of glass. The multiple windows allow natural light to stream in and keep the entire home beautifully lit. Architects love working with glass, since it is a versatile and durable material that can be used in a variety of different styles. It’s also known to be environmentally-friendly, so homeowners can build their dream home guilt-free.

Be inspired with this homify ideabook of incredibly designed houses made of glass.