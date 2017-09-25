Your browser is out-of-date.

11 sensational houses with plenty of glass

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern home
Some of the most stunning structures in the world are made of glass. Glass façades look particularly extravagant, offering the potential for luxurious living. Designs that make use of a lot of glass are often modern and bold, suited for adventurous individuals who enjoy standing out.

Aside from being visually brilliant, there are a lot of other advantages to living in a house made of glass. The multiple windows allow natural light to stream in and keep the entire home beautifully lit. Architects love working with glass, since it is a versatile and durable material that can be used in a variety of different styles. It’s also known to be environmentally-friendly, so homeowners can build their dream home guilt-free.

Be inspired with this homify ideabook of incredibly designed houses made of glass.

1. Simple elegance

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern home White
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

This beautiful modern home prove how fantastic houses with a lot of glass can look. A glazed section of the upper floor juts out of the residence, emphasizing the brightness and transparency. While the clear glass windows provide unobstructed views of the outdoors, residents can simply shut the blinds to get some measure of privacy.

2. Prefab home of wood and glass

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern home
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Prefab houses with a glazed façade can work extremely well. People who opt for glass houses often want to feel closer to nature, and the use of wood complements this exquisitely.  Sliding doors made of glass can be incorporated into the design as well to further invite nature inside the house. The roomy wooden deck is also a wonderful place to enjoy the surroundings.

3. Glass house with a lot of class

Wohnhaus Dielsdorf, L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG Modern home
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

The façade of this glass house is composed of 58 different window elements. Different sized glass details come together to create an impressive structure that’s framed with steel. The all-glass home is an absolutely modern masterpiece, a gorgeous building that is perfect for forward-thinking homeowners.

4. Bungalow with huge windows

Privat Haus St. Gilgen, Austria, SilvestrinDesign SilvestrinDesign Modern home
SilvestrinDesign

SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign

When we say bungalows, we don’t mean the old-fashioned kind. This beautiful house with glazed full-length windows is a good example of bungalows being done right. A few sections of the house are made of wood to break through the glass façade and protect some interior areas from sight.

5. Two-storey residence with wonderful views

VILLA HOLLYWOOD, LEE+MIR LEE+MIR Modern home
LEE+MIR

LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR

To enjoy the spectacular views of the panorama in its entirety, the architects of this house created multiple glass front in different angles. The massive proportions of the façade ensure that no passers-by or neighbors can see inside the house. One of the highlights of the structure is the outdoor staircase that sweeps through the property.

6. Original glass façade

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
21-arch GmbH

21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH

It’s not just the glazed windows that make this home a beautifu sight. The innovative design of this home is truly inspired, from the pond-like swimming pool outside to the slanted roof. The topmost section that fronts the house includes a shaded sitting area where residents could sit and enjoy the pretty surroundings.

7. Imposing glass mansion

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern home
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

Have you ever seen a more picturesque home? This is actually an exceptional renovation of a residential structure from 1921. The sky-high glass wall was built to expand the living space, turning the double-storey home into an architectural marvel. Symmetrical, clean and bold in its use of multiple materials and colors, this is modern design at its finest.

8. Modern contrast

Einfamilienhaus D, Architekturbüro Dongus Architekturbüro Dongus Modern home
Architekturbüro Dongus

Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus

A house with a lot of glass windows can sometimes look too delicate, but this one manages to exude both elegance with the glazing and strength with the concrete at the same time. The nearly frameless metal-glass façade makes the residence appear much more open and comfortable.

9. An exceptional original

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern home
Kauffmann Theilig &amp; Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig &amp; Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

A completely symmetrical look can be quite pleasing, sure, but this home proves that architects can think outside the box – with amazing results! The two-storey abode is painted in differing colors with the top floor more expansive than the one below. Even the windows vary in size. Somehow, its all tied together perfectly in a modern and sensational package.

10. Classic house with a lot of glass

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen Architekturbüro Lehnen Modern home
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

If you’re set on a traditional-style home, simply add a bit of modern glazing. This 1930s building was renovated with abundant glass windows from top to bottom, and now it looks like old-fashioned charm that keeps up with modern tastes.

11. Small wooden house

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Modern, compact and eco-friendly – this wooden house has it all. With the huge glass façade, residents can always feel like part of nature. Another plus of a glass house is even tiny homes feel much bigger with the transparent walls.

Wood really makes for a beautiful and tranquil living space. Be inspired with these 7 new beautiful houses in Asia.

6 beautiful decorating ideas for high walls

Discover home inspiration!

