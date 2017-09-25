11 sensational houses with plenty of glass

Some of the most stunning structures in the world are made of glass. Glass façades look particularly extravagant, offering the potential for luxurious living. Designs that make use of a lot of glass are often modern and bold, suited for adventurous individuals who enjoy standing out.
Aside from being visually brilliant, there are a lot of other advantages to living in a house made of glass. The multiple windows allow natural light to stream in and keep the entire home beautifully lit. Architects love working with glass, since it is a versatile and durable material that can be used in a variety of different styles. It’s also known to be environmentally-friendly, so homeowners can build their dream home guilt-free.
Be inspired with this homify ideabook of incredibly designed houses made of glass.
This beautiful modern home prove how fantastic houses with a lot of glass can look. A glazed section of the upper floor juts out of the residence, emphasizing the brightness and transparency. While the clear glass windows provide unobstructed views of the outdoors, residents can simply shut the blinds to get some measure of privacy.
Prefab houses with a glazed façade can work extremely well. People who opt for glass houses often want to feel closer to nature, and the use of wood complements this exquisitely. Sliding doors made of glass can be incorporated into the design as well to further invite nature inside the house. The roomy wooden deck is also a wonderful place to enjoy the surroundings.
The façade of this glass house is composed of 58 different window elements. Different sized glass details come together to create an impressive structure that’s framed with steel. The all-glass home is an absolutely modern masterpiece, a gorgeous building that is perfect for forward-thinking homeowners.
When we say bungalows, we don’t mean the old-fashioned kind. This beautiful house with glazed full-length windows is a good example of bungalows being done right. A few sections of the house are made of wood to break through the glass façade and protect some interior areas from sight.
To enjoy the spectacular views of the panorama in its entirety, the architects of this house created multiple glass front in different angles. The massive proportions of the façade ensure that no passers-by or neighbors can see inside the house. One of the highlights of the structure is the outdoor staircase that sweeps through the property.
It’s not just the glazed windows that make this home a beautifu sight. The innovative design of this home is truly inspired, from the pond-like swimming pool outside to the slanted roof. The topmost section that fronts the house includes a shaded sitting area where residents could sit and enjoy the pretty surroundings.
Have you ever seen a more picturesque home? This is actually an exceptional renovation of a residential structure from 1921. The sky-high glass wall was built to expand the living space, turning the double-storey home into an architectural marvel. Symmetrical, clean and bold in its use of multiple materials and colors, this is modern design at its finest.
A house with a lot of glass windows can sometimes look too delicate, but this one manages to exude both elegance with the glazing and strength with the concrete at the same time. The nearly frameless metal-glass façade makes the residence appear much more open and comfortable.
A completely symmetrical look can be quite pleasing, sure, but this home proves that architects can think outside the box – with amazing results! The two-storey abode is painted in differing colors with the top floor more expansive than the one below. Even the windows vary in size. Somehow, its all tied together perfectly in a modern and sensational package.
If you’re set on a traditional-style home, simply add a bit of modern glazing. This 1930s building was renovated with abundant glass windows from top to bottom, and now it looks like old-fashioned charm that keeps up with modern tastes.
Modern, compact and eco-friendly – this wooden house has it all. With the huge glass façade, residents can always feel like part of nature. Another plus of a glass house is even tiny homes feel much bigger with the transparent walls.
