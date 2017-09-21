6 beautiful decorating ideas for high walls

High walls are a particularly noble sight, but it also provides a lot more space to get creative. From extra-long curtains or ornate lamps to lofts and mezzanines, there are endless of fantastic design possibilities that make remarkably high rooms a delight to fix up.

With so much additional space at your disposal, it would be a shame not to use high rooms to their full potential. Make use of this striking feature to make the residence even more welcoming. While professional interior designers no doubt have their own suggestion on great ways to design high walls, it’s good to have your own idea on what you want the living space to look.

Here are homify’s favorite ways of maximizing high walls in the home.